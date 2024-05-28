Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for May 28 - Simeon Woods Richardson's NRFI Record is Staggering
By Mark Wallis
Good Tuesday to you all! We have a FULL slate of MLB to keep us busy on this holiday-shortened work week for us!
Let's ride that 9-1 record from over the weekend into this week and keep that winning momentum going! I have found the four games that I will be targeting today for some more of that NRFI/YRFI, six out excitement.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins NRFI (-135)
If you haven't seen Minnesota's RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (SWR) pitch this season, you are in for a treat. SWR will be bringing his 7-0 NRFI overall record to face the Royals when he takes the mound tonight. While SWR is not going to overpower opposing batters with raw speed on his pitches, he has been masterful is taking his 1.11 WHIP and using location to produce ground balls. He has a 36.4 GB% on batted balls and will be facing a Royals team that has a 41.3 GB% when facing RHP on the road. The Royals are also 76.92% NRFI on the road this year.
Cole Ragans will take the bump for the Royals in the bottom half of the first inning. Ragans has perfect 4-0 NRFI in his road starts this season and is 9-2 NRFI overall. He will face a Twins team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles NRFI -115
The Orioles will be starting Grayson Rodriguez today to face the Red Sox on Tuesday. Rodriguez has a perfect 4-0 NRFI record in his home starts this year, faring much better than his 5-3 overall record would indicate. He will be throwing to a Red Sox team that has a 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and is 75.00% NRFI on the road this year.
Boston will counter with Brayan Bello, who has a 4-1 NRFI record in his road starts and is 7-1 NRFI overall this season. His 1.16 WHIP and 2.27 SIERA will be a challenge for the Twins who are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers NRFI (-130)
This game will feature two pitchers that are a collectively, 12-3 NRFI on the season.
Freddy Peralta will start the top of the inning on the mound for the Brewers. Peralta is 8-2 NRFI overall and a perfect 3-0 NRFI at home this year. He will face a Cubs team that is 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games and 82.14% NRFi on the road this season.
Chicago will have Ben Brown starting for them, and Brown is 4-1 NRFI overall and 3-1 NRFI on the road. With Brown being a rookie, none of the Brewers batters have seen him throw. That unfamiliarity tends to work in the pitchers favor at least once through the order.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago White Sox NRFI -135
This matchup has been a cash cow for us, and I see no reason to stop riding this, especially with the starting pitchers scheduled for today.
Mike Clevinger will get things started for the White Sox, and he is 3-1 NRFI overall and 2-0 NRFI at home this season. He will throw to a Blue Jay team that continues to struggle in the first inning, going 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games, and are 86.12% NRFI on the road this season.
The White Sox are also a team that has first inning run production woes. They are 82.76% NRFI at home this season and are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games. The Sox will be facing Kevin Guasman, who has been slightly above .500 NRFI on the road (3-2), however he is 7-3 NRFI overall this season.
