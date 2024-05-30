Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for May 30 (Why you should be targeting these 3 games today!)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Thursday to you all! First, I would like to congratulate the Toronto Blue Jays for achieving a milestone, albeit a dubious one, for the franchise last night. By not plating a run in the first inning of yesterday's game against the Chicago White Sox, the 2024 Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record of 21 straight games without a first-inning run. The only bad news for us NRFI/YRFI bettors is that Toronto has the day off today.
We went 2-1 on the NRFI/YRFI plays yesterday, thank you again Toronto, and I have found the three games that will give us the best odds and probability of winning on today's schedule.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins NRFI -120
Minnesota will have RHP Chris Paddack on the mound to get this afternoon's game started against the visiting Royals. Paddack has an 8-2 NRFI overall record, and is 5-1 NRFI in his six home starts this year. Kansas City is 78.57% NRFI on the road this season, they have an 8-2 NRFI record in their last 10 games.
Kansas City will have Brady Singer on the mound for their half of the inning. Singer has a very impressive 10-1 NRFI overall record and is a perfect 4-0 NRFI on the road this season. The Twins team that he will be facing is also 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox NRFI -135
Here is a game where a deeper dive into the numbers helped solidify this choice for me. First, let's start with the pitching, the Red Sox will have Nick Pivetta on the mound to start the game tonight. Pivetta has an overall record of 4-2 NRFI, and while his 1-1 NRFI record might be a reason to pause, I like him in this spot, and here is why. Detroit is 61.54% NRFI on the road this year, however, going a little further we see that in their last six road games, they have been held off the scoreboard in the first inning. In other words, we are seeing some regression from this Tigers team when they are on the road. Detroit is 8-2 NRFI with both blemishes occurring at home.
Boston will have to face Jack Flahetry in the bottom half of the inning. This overpowering RHP for Detroit has an incredible 29.6% K-BB%, the best in the league for qualified pitchers. His 11.95 K/9 average is second in MLB. In short, there are not too many batted balls put into the field of play when this guy takes the mound. The Red Sox not only are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games, but they also have a 25.8% K% at home this year. Look for lots of strikeouts for the Red Sox, not runs.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets NRFI -130
The Mets are just coming off a three-game series sweep at the hands of the LA Dodgers. As if that wasn't bad enough, yesterday Met's All-Star Pete Alonzo left the game after being hit in the wrist by a pitch in the first inning. While initial x-rays have come back as negative, he is listed as Day-to-Day awaiting the results of the CT Scan.
The Mets will have Christian Scott on the mound to start the game tonight. Scott has a decent 3-1 NRFI overall record and is 2-0 NRFI at home this year. He will be facing an Arizona team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 74.07% NRFI on the road this year. Arizona is also 3-0 NRFI in their last three games.
The Diamondbacks will have their ace Zac Gallen take the hill in the bottom of the inning. Gallen has a 7-3 NRFI overall record. Gallen will be looking to improve upon his 2-3 NRFI road record against a Mets team that is 86.67% NRFI at home this year and 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.
