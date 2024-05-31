Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for May 31: (Rangers vs. Marlins Prime YRFI)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Friday! The weekend is here and the NRFI/YRFI props are back on track! Yesterday we went 2-1, which brings these plays to 14-6 for the week! Let's keep that momentum going!
Scouring today's 15 game MLB schedule, I have found the four games that you need to be targeting for this six out sweat known as the NRFI/YRFI!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets NRFI (-140)
The Diamondbacks will be facing Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino to start this game tonight. Severino has a 2.62 SIERA to go along with his 5-1 NRFI at home this season. He is 9-1 NRFI overall. The Arizona team that he will face is 75.00% NRFI on the road this season and is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Arizona will have Jordan Montgomery take the bump in the bottom half of the inning. Montgomery is is a perfect 3-0 NRFI on the road this year, which helps bolster his 6-1 NRFI overall record. He will facing a Mets team that is 87.10% NRFI at home this year and is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners NRFI (-130)
This game gives us two pitchers that are a collective 11-1 NRFI on the season. Seattle's Bryan Woo will start the game against the Angels, and Woo is a perfect 4-0 NRFI on the season. Woo's 2.20 SIERA will help him as he faces the Halo's who are 71.43% NRFI on the road this year.
The Mariners are 75.86% NRFI at home on the season and are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games. They will be facing Angels pitcher Jose Soriano who is 5-0 NRFI on the road this season and 7-1 NRFI overall.
Texas Rangers vs Miami Marlins YRFI (-125)
The Marlins will have Sixto Sanchez on the bump to start the game, and he will bring his 5.09 ERA to face a Rangers team that is 41.38% YRFI on the road this season. Sanchez is also 2-0 YRFI at home and 4-2 YRFI overall this season.
The Rangers will counter with Jose Urena in their half of the inning. Urena has a 4.16 ERA and is facing a Marlins lineup that has the first three batters hitting above .244 in the first inning. Jazz Chilsom and Josh Bell, the Marlins 1 and 3 in the lineup, are hitting .303 and .269 respectively against right handed pitching in the first inning.
Oakland A's vs Atlanta Braves NRFI (-135)
The Okland A's will be facing Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez to start this game. Lopez has been a perfect 5-0 NRFI at home this season and is 9-0 NRFI overall. The A's come into this game being 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 79.31% NRFI on the road this year.
Atlanta will have to contend with A's starter JP Sears. Sears is 9-2 NRFI this season and 5-1 NRFI on the road. The good news for Sears is that this Atlanta team is struggling to produce runs right now at any point during a game, let alone the first frame. Atlanta is 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games.
