Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for Washington Nationals vs Chicago White Sox
By Mark Wallis
Thanks to a rainout yesterday in Chicago, we now have a doubleheader being played today between the Washington Nationals and the Chicago White Sox. These NRFI/YRFI props are 5-2 this year, and in the opening game of this interleague series, we are getting two starting pitchers that line up well for this first-inning prop to hit again!
The host White Sox are currently 12-29 and are in last place in the American League Central Division. Washington comes into this series sitting in third place in the National League East Division, just 8.5 games behind East Division leader Philadelphia Phillies.
Washington Nationals vs Chicago White Sox Prediction and Pick
Washington is going to start Trevor Williams in the opener of today's doubleheader. Williams has had seven starts this season and has compiled a record of 4-0, 1.96 ERA, and a 1.06 WHIP. In his four road starts this year, Williams is 3-1 NRFI, and 5-2 NRFI overall. He will be facing a White Sox team that is 80.95% NRFI at home this season, and 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Chicago will be putting Chris Flexen on the mound to start the game, and while his numbers are not those of Williams, he has started six games and has a WHIP of 1.21. Flexen's issues come in the later innings, as he is 3-1 NRFI at home and 5-1 NRFI overall this season. He will also be facing a Nationals team that is 86.36% NRFI when on the road this season, and is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
When we have two solid pitchers facing off against teams that tend to struggle to score runs in the first inning- we target those games!
Pick: Nationals vs. White Sox NRFI
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can also follow my daily plays and track my record on BetStamp here.