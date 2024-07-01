Best MLB NRFI/YRFI July 1 (How to Bet Mets vs. Nationals)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Monday to you all! We have a very light game schedule in the MLB today, but that does not mean that we don't have any opportunities to target.
We had a nice 10-5 record last week, and with today's play, I like the chances for us start this week off on the right foot.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bet For Today
New York Mets vs Washington Nationals NRFI -125
The New York Mets will be traveling to Washington to begin a 4 game series this week. The opener will have starting pitchers that have been NRFI powerhouses this season. The Nationals will have Mackenzie Gore on the bump when this game starts tonight.
Gore has a 14-2 NRFI record overall and is 9-1 at home this season. His NRFI success can been underscored by his first inning OPP BA of .211 and a first inning WHIP of 1.10. In his 10 home starts this season, he has accumulated 15 first inning strike outs while allowing just three walks.
The Mets have a 30-day first inning batting average of .237 when playing on the road and they are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Mets will have David Peterson on the mound to face the Nationals. Peterson has a perfect 5-0 NRFI record this season which includes his 2-0 record on the road this year. Peterson will rely on his first inning OPP BA of .167 and a fisrt inning WHIP of 0.50 to help get him through the Nationals top of the order without allowing a run.
The Nationals are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 83.33% NRFI at home this season. Washington has a first inning batting average of .195 at home over the last 30 days.
This game will feature starting pitchers that have a strong NRFI track record facing teams that have below league averages in offensive metrics in the first inning- a No Run First Inning play is the way to approach this game.
