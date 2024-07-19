Best MLB NRFI/YRFI July 19- How to bet the Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers!
By Mark Wallis
Happy Friday to you all! The boredom is over! Put down those "honey-do" lists and lets focus on, what I believe to be, the most exciting wager in MLB- the NRFI/YRFI, aka "the 6-out sweat"!
We have 14 games on the schedule for today, which means that we have lots to scour through, and with some really big names taking the mound today- we have options! One of those options, which I really like, is the match up between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers.
With both Corbin Burnes set to open for the Orioles and Nathan Eovaldi going for the Rangers, we get two dynamic and very powerful arms to start the game. Burnes is fresh off his All-Star Game start for the American League, in which he threw a NRFI against the National League to get the game started. Both Burnes and Eovaldi have seen plenty of NRFI success in the first half of the season and have helped us cash plenty of tickets along the way.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers NRFI -125
Nathan Eovaldi has been a NRFI machine at home this season. He has a 12-4 overall NRFI record, which includes an almost perfect 9-1 NRFI at home. The Baltimore team he will face has struggle to score first inning runs when playing on the road, they are 86.36% NRFI outside of Camden Yards. Eovaldi has been dominate in the first inning, where he has a .065 OPP BA and a 0.50 WHIP.
All-Star Corbin Burnes will get the start for the Orioles, and he has been just as dominate in the first inning as Eovaldi. Burnes first inning performance has produced a .172 OPP BA and a 0.88 WHIP. He will need all of his arsenal tonight as the Rangers are 75.56% NRFI at home and have a .182 BA in the first inning at home for the last 30 days.
Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals NRFI -110
In a game with another pair of really successful NRFI pitchers, the White Sox and Royals game is another spot I like for us to target. The Royals will have Michael Wacha on the mound when this game gets underway. Wacha has been a solid NRFI pitcher with a 13-3 overall record and he is 5-2 at home. Wacha has a first inning .240 OPP BA and 1.00 WHIP and will be facing a White Sox team that is 78.72% NRFI on the road and 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The Sox will have Chris Flexen take the mound in the bottom half of the inning. Despite being 13-5 NRFI on the season, Flexen is a perfect 6-0 on the road this year. He will look to keep that perfect record intact by relying on his first inning .150 OPP BA and 0.50 WHIP against a Royals team that is batting .135 in the first inning when playing at home over the last 30 days.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs NRFI -140
In the early game on the schedule today, we have a terrific matchup between two NRFI powerhouses. Justin Steele is slated to go for the Cubs this afternoon and he will be bringing his 13-1 overall NRFI record to face a Arizona team that is 78.26% NRFI when playing on the road. Steele has a first inning .143 OPP BA and a 0.67 WHIP.
Arizona will have Ryne Nelson on the mound in the bottom half of the inning. Nelson's first inning numbers are equally as impressive. His .154 OPP BA and 0.52 WHIP will definitely present a challenge for a Cubs team that 78.26% NRFI when playing at Wrigley Field this season.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +115
- STL Cardinals- 79.59% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- NY Mets- 68.18% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
- LA Angels -75.56% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
