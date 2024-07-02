Best MLB NRFI/YRFI July 2 (Tigers vs. Twins Presents Betting Value)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Tuesday to you all! We have a full schedule of MLB games for our entertainment tonight, which means there are plenty of opportunities for us to sift through and find the best value for our first inning wagers.
All three games played yesterday went to the NRFI side, which got our single wager on the winning side, and started the week on the right track.
Going through the schedule, I have found the three games that present the most value for some exciting NRFI wagers tonight.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins NRFI -135
Talk about a prime NRFI matchup between starting pitchers- Detroit's Tarik Skubal and Minnesota's Simeon Woods Richardson are a combined 24-5 NRFI on the year so far. They will both be looking to improve on that record and their individual first inning stats tonight when this game gets underway.
Richardson will start the game on the mound in the top of the inning. He has a 4-1 NRFI home record on the season and will be facing a Detroit team that is 65.17% NRFI on the road this year. Richardson will look to quiet the Tigers bats in the first inning with his first inning OPP BA of .118 and a first inning WHIP of 1.00. Detroit, when playing on the road over the last 30 days, is batting .212 in the first inning.
The Tigers will have Tarik Skubal on the bump to start the bottom half of the inning. Skubal has a 6-2 NRFI record on the road this season and will be facing a Twins team that is 7-3 NRFI intheir last 10 games. Skubal's first inning stats line up well with a NRFI play as he has a OPP BA of .207 and a WHIP of 0.88.
New York Mets vs Washington Nationals NRFI -115
We cashed this game yesterday, and I like the pitching matchup today a little more than I did yesterday. DJ Herz will be starting for the Nationals this evening. Herz has a perfect 5-0 NRFI record on the season, including being 3-0 at home. He will face a Mets team that is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games and have a 30-day road, first inning batting average of .244. Herz's first inning OPP BA of .100 and a first inning WHIP of 0.33 should bode well for him to get through the first inning unblemished.
The Mets will let Sean Manaea start thier half of the inning. Manaea is 13-2 NRFI overall this season and is 5-1 NRFI on the road. When looking at Manaea's first inning stats of OPP BA of .143 and a WHIP of 1.00, it is not a stretch to think that he improves on his NRFI record tonight. Especially when the Nationals are 83.78% NRFI at home this season and have a 30-day home, first inning BA of .200.
Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians NRFI -105
Not really sure why this line is priced where it is- but I am not one to look a gift horse in the mouth either. Cleveland will have Carlos Carrasco as their starter tonight. Carrasco has a first inning OPP BA of .222 and a first inning WHIP of 1.00. He will be facing a White Sox team that is 8-2 NRFI in thier last 10 games and 82.93% NRFI on the road this season. The Sox are batting .205 when playing on the road, in the first inning, over the last 30 days.
Chicago will start Chris Flexen when they take the field tonight. Flexen is 12-3 NRFI overall and is a perfect 5-0 on the road. His first inning OPP BA and WHIP (.176/0.60) will certainly help him get through the first inning without allowing a run scored. I also am banking on Cleveland's first inning, home BA of .257 and 65.71% NRFI record at home to get this wager to the pay window for us.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +120
- BAL Orioles - 89.47% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- OAK Athletics -82.93% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- SF Giants - 82.93% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.