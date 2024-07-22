Best MLB NRFI/YRFI July 22: Why Angels vs. Mariners is worthy of a 1st Inning Wager
By Mark Wallis
Happy Monday to you all! What a weekend of exciting first-inning wagering! The No Run First Inning went 32-12 from Friday to Sunday- to put that in perspective, since June 1st, there were only 3 weekend days that saw a NRFI % over 50%. We just saw three consecutive days, where the LOWEST NRFI% was 68.75% this weekend.
Let's hope that those numbers keep going for us today! I have found the three games that I feel give us the best opportunity to keep riding the wave. And who better to help navigate the waves than a "Mariner"? Ok, that was a rough way to wedge in a transition, but you get where I am going with this- I really like the Angels vs Mariners matchup for an NRFI play! Let's get to the why.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners NRFI -130
The Seattle Mariners will be starting Bryce Miller tonight in the opening game of a 3-game series. Miller has been a consistent NRFI producer with a 16-3 record overall, however, at home, he is a perfect 10-0 this season. He will be facing an Angels team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 77.08% NRFI on the road this season. Miller's first-inning dominance can be seen in his stats: a .125 OPP BA and a 0.70 WHIP will certainly quiet bats.
The Halos will start Tyler Anderson in the bottom half of the inning. Anderson has a 7-1 NRFI record on the road and will be facing a Mariners team that is 80.39% at home this season. Anderson will need to rely on his first inning .172 OPP BA and 1.00 WHIP to get through the first inning untouched. The Seattle Mariners have registered 21 first inning strikeouts in home games over the last 30 days
Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves NRFI -140
Tonight we get a powerhouse of a pitching matchup, especially as NRFI's are concerned. The Braves will have Renaldo Lopez on the mound to start the game. He will be bringing his perfect 17-0 NRFI record tonight to face a Reds team that is 74.47% NRFI on the road this season. Lopez's perfection is easy to understand when looking at his first-inning stat line. He has a first-inning .133 OPP BA and a 0.67 WHIP. In his nine home starts this season, Lopez has racked up 13 Strike Outs in the first inning.
The Reds will have Hunter Greene on the bump in the bottom half of the first inning. Greene has an impressive 16-3 NRFI record overall this season and is a perfect 8-0 on the road. The Braves are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and will have to deal with some impressive first-inning stats of Greene's. In his 8 road starts this season, Greene has logged a first-inning .077 OPP BA and a 0.38 WHIP.
Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians NRFI -140
Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco will take the mound to start the game tonight against the Tigers. Carrasco has a solid 12-5 NRFI record on the season and is 5-2 on the road. The Tigers are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 69.23% NRFI on the road this season. Carrasco has a first inning .200 OPP BA to go along with a 0.86 WHIP.
The Tigers will have Tarik Skubal take the hill in the bottom half of the inning. Skubal has a 15-5 NRFI record on the season and is 8-2 on the road. He will be facing a Guardians team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games. Skubal has been just as impressive in the first inning as his counterpart, with a .171 OPP BA and a 0.70 WHIP.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +122
- CLV Guardians- 68.18% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
- PIT Pirates- 79.59% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- CWS White Sox -80.00% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.