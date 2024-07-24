Best MLB NRFI/YRFI July 24 (How to Bet Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Wednesday to you all!
Before we get to the games for today, just a quick "where-we-stand" update for the month of July. The record for games and the parlays that have appeared in this article for the month of July is a decent 27-17 for a +10.62 unit run!
So, thank you for following along with me -- hope that you are having as much fun as I am!
With the Cincinnati vs. Atlanta game a washout last night, we now have 16 games scheduled for today. We have baseball games being played out over roughly 12 hours this afternoon and tonight.
Because you are reading this article, we are very lucky because the only portion of the game we are focused on is the first six outs, which gives us plenty of time to enjoy the rest of the day! One of the games that will have my "6-out attention today" is the Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers matchup.
With the starting pitchers being a collective 15-3 NRFI in their respective splits, those are definitely NRFI performances that absolutely demand our attention.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers NRFI -115
Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for the Rangers tonight to start the game. Eovaldi has been a consistent NRFI producer with a 12-5 overall record and an impressive 9-2 at home.
He will be facing a White Sox team that is 78.85% NRFI on the road this season and is 8-2 NRFI in its last 10 games. Eovaldi's first inning NRFI success has allowed him to post a .158 OPP BA and 0.82 WHIP, which should help him get through the inning without allowing a run.
The White Sox will have Chris Flexen taking the bump in the bottom half of the inning.
Flexen has a 13-6 NRFI record on the year, however, fortunately for us, he has a 6-1 record on the road. Flexen's first inning road stats are reflective of his impressive record, he has a .167 OPP BA and a 0.57 WHIP which will look to quiet the Rangers bats.
The Rangers are 76.00% NRFI at home this year and when playing at home over the last 30 days are batting .214 in the first inning.
San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals NRFI -125
Washington will have Mitchell Parker throwing to the Padres on Wednesday night. Parker has been a steady NRFI producer with a 12-5 overall record, however in his home starts, he has a perfect 7-0 record.
He will look to keep that perfect record intact against a Padres team that is 8-2 NRFI in its last 10 games and 68.00% NRFI on the road this season. Parker's first inning .091 OPP BA and 0.43 WHIP should bode well for him as he faces the top of the Padres lineup.
The Padres will have Matt Waldron pitching in the bottom half of the inning, and while Waldron has a .295 OPP BA and 1.64 WHIP in the first inning while on the road, it is his 7-4 NRFI record on the road that suggests he can usually find a way to work his way out of any trouble he gets into in the first frame.
The Nationals lead the league in overall percentage of NRFI games at 84.16%, they are 81.25% NRFI at home this season and 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals NRFI -120
Talk about a dynamic NRFI matchup! The starting pitchers for this game are an overall 29-4 NRFI on the season.
The Royals will have Michael Wacha on the mound to start the game. He has a 14-3 NRFI record on the year, and is 6-2 at home. The D-Backs are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 67.31% NRFI on the road this season.
Arizona will have Ryne Nelson throwing in the bottom half of the inning. Nelson has been a NRFI machine all season going 15-1 overall and 7-1 on the road. His success is understandable when we look at his first inning metrics -- a .167 OPP BA and 0.58 WHIP will certainly help as he tries to get through the first inning untouched.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +133
- MIL Brewers - 72.73%% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- HOU Astros - 76.92% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- CLV Guardians - 69.57% NRFI Probability Score - 10-0 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.