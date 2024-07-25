Best MLB NRFI/YRFI July 25- Why Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Presents Excellent Betting Value!
By Mark Wallis
Happy Thursday to you all! We have a relatively small slate on today's MLB schedule with 8 games on tap for the day. A small slate does not mean that we don't have opportunities to target- and I have found two games that stand out to me.
The first game that I will be targeting will be the Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets for an exciting first inning wager. Both teams and starting pitchers have a "Jeykel and Hyde" first inning scoring record. Atlanta will enter this game with the third best NRFI% on the road, a position they share with the Baltimore Orioles, however the Braves are second in the league for scoring runs when playing at home. The Mets are in a similar situation, with the splits reversed. They are a much better NRFI team at home than on the road.
Atlanta's Chris Sale and New York Met starting pitcher Luis Servino will both be looking to improve on their No Run First Inning stats, as well as, keeping the opposing team off the scoreboard. While Severino has the better NRFI record, I really like this spot for Sale, let me explain why.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets NRFI -120
The Mets will have Luis Severino on the hill to start this game tonight in New York. Severino has been a dominate NRFI pitcher with a 17-2 overall record and is 8-2 at home this season. The Braves team that he will look to tame in the first is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 83.67% NRFI on the road this season. Atlanta is also batting .121 in the first inning in road games over the last 30 days.
Atlanta's Chris Sale will look to improve his NRFI record this season where he is 5-4 in his road starts and 10-8 overall. The reason I like this spot for him is because the Mets are 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 80.39% NRFI at home this season. The Mets are batting .211 in the first inning when playing at home over the last 30 days. Look for Sale to get through the first inning untouched and take a step closer to his last season first inning dominance.
San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals NRFI -115
The Nationals will have Patrick Corbin to start this afternoon game in Washington DC today. Corbin has been a NRFI machine this season with a 17-3 NRFI record overall and a perfect 9-0 record at home. His .188 OPP BA and 1.00 WHIP in the first inning will look to quiet the Padres bats that are batting .029 in the first inning on the road in the last 30 days. The Padres are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 68.63% NRFI on the road this season.
The Nationals are the top NRFI team in MLB, with a 83.33% NRFI on the season. The Nat's are a little worse at home than on the road, as they are 79.59% NRFI when playing in front of the home crowd. They will be facing San Diego's Dylan Cease in the bottom of the inning. Cease has struggled this year in the first inning as his 12-9 overall NRFI record would indicate. I like him to improve on his NRFI stats in this spot against a team that does NRFI better than any other team in the league.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +133
- CWS White Sox- 79.25% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- TB Rays- 66.67% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- SF Giants -83.02% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
