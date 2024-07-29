Best MLB NRFI/YRFI July 29: Why Backing Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 has Betting Value!
By Mark Wallis
Happy Monday to you all! What a great weekend of exciting baseball we had. With 12 games on the MLB slate today, we have plenty of opportunities to get our week started off with some winning tickets!
The first spot I like for us is starting this afternoon in Game 1 of a double header scheduled in Baltimore. Oriole's starting pitcher, newly aquired Zack Eflin will be making his Baltimore debut. Being traded by the Tampa Bay Rays, Eflin brings some much needed arm support to an Oriole rotation that has been dealing with multiple injuries.
This first game will also feature Toronto starter Yariel Rodriguez who has been a consistent No Run First Inning pitcher all season. I expect the first six out to come about with relative quickness this afternoon.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Totonto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles NRFI -110
This play is for GAME 1! When these teams get this series started this afternoon, we will have two starting pitchers that have been NRFI machines.
As I indicated above, Eflin will be making his Orioles debut and I fully expect him to show the home crowd just how dominate a pitcher he can be. Eflin faced the Blue Jays a week ago as a Ray, and while Toronto was able to plate a run in the first, a couple things to take note on.
The Orioles defense is more efficient than that of the Rays and secondly, Toronto has been scoring first inning runs when playing at home, and struggle to do so on the road. The last time Eflin faced Toronto, the game was played at the Rogers Centre, look for a different result today. Especially with Eflins first inning .160 OPP BA and 0.57 WHIP over his 7 home starts for the Rays.
Toronto will have Yariel Rodriguez throwing in the bottom half of the inning. Rodriguez has a first inning 0.53 OPP BA and a 0.83 WHIP. He will be facing an Oriole team that is 69.09% NRFI at home this season and is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games. Rodriguez will be looking to improve on his 8-2 NRFI record overall this year and 5-1 when on the road.
Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds NRFI -120
The Reds will have Carson Spiers taking the mound to start the game tonight. Spiers is will be making his sixth start tonight and is 4-1 NRFI overall and 3-0 in his home starts.
He will be facing a Cubs team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 76.36% NRFI on the road this season. Spiers will rely on his first inning .100 OPP BA and 0.33 WHIP to quiet the Cubs bats in the top half of the inning.
The Cubs will be countering with Jameson Taillon who is 6-2 NRFI on the road this season and 13-4 overall. The Reds are 73.58% NRFI at home this season and will have to contend with Taillon's .233 OPP BA and 1.00 WHIP in the first inning. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, the Reds are batting .121 over the last 30 days in their home games.
New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies NRFI -120
For two teams that are in the Top 3 teams in the league at scoring runs in the first inning, I am taking the NRFI tonight, especially with the pitching match up we have.
Collectively, starting pitchers Luis Gil (NYY) and Zack Wheeler (PHI) are an impressive 35-5 NRFI this season. Both of them have perfect NRFI for their respective splits as well. Wheeler will get things started with his 18-2 NRFI overall record, which includes his being 11-0 at home. Wheeler's first inning .154 OPP BA and 0.73 WHIP will be tested against this stacked Yankee's lineup.
The Yankees will have Luis Gil on the mound in the bottom of the inning. Gil has a first inning .133 OPP BA and a 1.22 WHIP that he has logged while going 9-0 NRFI on the road and 17-3 overall this season. The Phillies are 61.82% NRFI at home on the season, and are 4-1 NRFI in their last five home games.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +133
- CWS White Sox- 83.33% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
- NYM Mets- 81.82% NRFI Probability Score - 10-0 NRFI in last 10 games
- WSH Nationals -87.50% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead