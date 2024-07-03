Best MLB NRFI/YRFI, July 3 (Trust Logan Gilbert in First Inning)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Wednesday to you all! We are off to a great start so far for the week with these plays, yesterday's results bring us to 5-1 on the week. And we have some really big name arms on the mound for today's games.
NRFI's are off to a strong start for the month of July as they are 13-5. Let's look to ride that trend with what I believe are the three best options for us to take advantage of today.
The Baltimore Orioles are coming off a 2-0 victory last night against the Seattle Mariners, and that is the game that will highlight today's picks. Between Baltimore's Dean Kremer and Seattle's Logan Gilbert, tonight's starting pitchers, we have a matchup that is collectively 24-2 NRFI this season!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Baltimore Orioles vs Seattle Mariners NRFI -140
If a certain wager has a winning record of 24-2, or 92.3%, well, that is certainly going to garner my attention.
That is exactly what we have with tonight's matchup. Seattle will have Logan Gilbert on the mound to start the game.
Gilbert is 15-2 NRFI overall and is 8-0 at home. His first inning OPP BA of .077 and WHIP of 0.25 paint a really good picture as to why Gilbert has been so successful this year keeping the opposition off the scoreboard in the first inning. He will look to improve on those already impressive numbers against an Oriole's team that is 89.74% NRFI when playing on the road this season.
Baltimore will have Dean Kremer throwing in the bottom half of the inning. Kremer has a perfect 9-0 NRFI record this season, which includes his 5-0 record for road starts. His first inning stats are as impressive as Gilbert's, with an OPP BA of .118 and a WHIP of 0.60. Seattle has a 30-day first inning BA of .200 when playing at home, where they are also 76.74% NRFI on the season.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs NRFI -135
The Cubs will hae Shota Imanaga on the mound for the start of this game. Imanaga has been a solid NRFI performer with a 13-2 NRFI record overall and 7-1 home record. He is going to really lean on his first inning OPP BA of .143 and a WHIP of 0.88 to quiet the Philly bats in the first inning. The Phillies over the last 30 days are hitting .313 in the first inning on the road- I am expecting Imanaga to get through the first three outs unscathed.
The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler to get them through the first inning without a Cubs score. Wheeler has an overall NRFI record of 15-2, which includes his 5-2 record on the road. I like this spot for him as the Cubs are 78.05% NRFI at home this season. Additionally, Wheeler has been dominate in the first inning as his OPP BA (.144) and WHIP (0.71) reflect. The Cubs are batting .186 in the first inning over the last 30-days when playing at home.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates NRFI -125
Jared Jones will get the start for the Pirates tonight against the Cards. Jones, while having a 5-3 NRFI record at home, is 11-4 NRFI overall this season. He also has a solid .200 first inning OPP BA and a first inning WHIP of 1.13. The Cardinals are not just 8-2 NRFI in thier last 10 games, but they are also 76.74% NRFI on the road this season.
The Cardinals will have Miles Mikolas on the bump in the bottom of the inning. Mikolas has been a solid NRFI performer this season going 12-5 overall, and 7-2 on the road. Pittsburgh is also 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 77.50% NRFI at home this season. While Mikolas' first inning stats are a tad high, OPP BA .273/WHIP 1.44, his record would suggest that he is able to pitch his way out of some first inning jams. And come on, isn't that what we really enjoy? A nice first inning sweat!
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +114
- WSH Nationals - 84.21% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
- CWS White Sox -80.95% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- SF Giants - 83.33% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.