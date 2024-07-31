Best MLB NRFI/YRFI July 31: Why Backing Gore vs Gallen Presents Excellent Betting Value!
By Mark Wallis
Happy Wednesday to you all! After yesterday's NRFI beating, I am definitely looking for a bounce back with today's MLB slate of 14 games.
Yesterday saw the NRFI's go 5-10, amidst all the chaos of the trade deadline. It is going to be a very interesting second half of the season as teams made moves to be competetive this post-season, while others have their eye on rebuilding for the future.
As that plays out on the field, we still have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of in the first inning market! Which is why I am targeting Mackenzie Gore vs Zac Gallen this afternoon. Both of these pitchers have been dynamic NRFI producers all season, which is why there is so much value where the line is set now.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks NRFI -110
I know that the D'backs just hammered the Nationals last night 17-0, but let's focus on today, as we we are getting such tremendous value here.
Arizona starting pitcher Zac Gallen has a 8-1 NRFI record at home this season and is 13-4 overall. The Nationals have the highest season NRFI% in MLB at 83.33%. That figure goes a little higher to 86.21% when the Nats are playing on the road. With Gallen's first inning .188 OPP BA and 1.00 WHIP, I expect the Nationals bats to be quiet in the first inning.
The Nationals will have Mackenzie Gore on the mound to start the bottom of the inning. Gore, with a 18-3 NRFI record this season, and a 7-1 record on the road, has been a consistently holding the opposition scoreless in the first frame. His first inning .172 OPP BA and 1.25 WHIP will look to contain an Arizona team that, when playing at home over the last 30 days, has a .186 BA in the first inning.
Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds NRFI -115
Cincinnati will have Nick Lodolo on the bump in the first inning for this game. Lodolo has been better with the NRFI's at home than on the road this season. He is 6-3 NRFI when playing in front of the home crowd and is 10-6 overall this year. He will be looking to improve those numbers against a Cubs team that is 77.19% NRFI on the road this season and are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Kyle Hendricks will be throwing for the Cubs in the bottom half of the inning. He has a first inning .148 OPP BA and a 0.63 WHIP, which helps to explain why he is a perfect 8-0 NRFI on the road this season and 12-2 overall. The Reds team he will face is 72.73% NRFI at home this season and also have a first inning batting average of .135 when playing at home over the last 30 days.
Minnesota Twins vs New York Mets NRFI -130
New York will have Luis Servino starting on the mound today.
Servino has been a NRFI machine this season going 18-2 overall and 9-2 at home. The Twins team he will be facing is 73.21% NRFI on the road this season and have plated a first inning run in just one of the last four road games.
The Twins will have Pablo Lopez on the bump in the bottom of the inning. Lopez is 14-7 NRFI on the season and 8-3 on the road. He will be facing a Mets team that is on a 16 game NRFI streak that goes back to July 10th, the Mets scored a first inning run against the Washington Nationals.
The Mets are 82.46% NRFI at home this season, which is the highest Home NRFI% in the league.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +120
- CWS White Sox- 80.36% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- SD Padres- 75.93% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
- ATL Braves -85.45% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
