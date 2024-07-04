Best MLB NRFI/YRFI July 4 (Trust Max Scherzer in First Inning)
By Mark Wallis
Hello and Happy Independence Day! May your holiday be filled with all the "F" words- Friends, Family, and Fireworks!
Speaking of fireworks- we had a lot to celebrate last night! We had a sweep of all three picks, which brings our weekly record to 6-1! And with 15 MLB games on the slate for today, we have plenty of games and teams to target for some exciting first inning wagering!
One of the big names that will be pitching today is Texas Ranger, Max Scherzer. I had the privlege of watching Scherzer throw in his second game of the season last Friday night in Baltimore. Granted, he gave up 2 runs over 5.1 innings of work and ended up taking a 2-1 loss. However, his pitches were sharp and they had that audible pop that only a 97 mph fastball can deliver!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
San Diego Padres vs Texas Rangers NRFI -125
The Rangers will have Max Scherzer on the mound to start this game. Scherzer is returning from back surgery and will be making his third start this season. While taking the loss, the 39-year old RHP looked sharp against the Orioles in his last outing and has done will inthe first inning this year. He has a 2-0 NRFI overall record and is 1-0 at home so far. His .000 OPP BA in the first inning will bode well against a Padres team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The Padres will have Michael King on the bump when the bottom half of the inning gets underway in Arlington, Texas. King has a first inning OPP BA of .167 in his nine road starts this season and a 0.67 first inning WHIP to go along with it. It should come as no surprise that he has a 15-2 NRFI overall record this year and is 7-2 on the road. He will face a Rangers team that is 75.61% NRFI at home this season.
Baltimore Orioles vs Seattle Mariners NRFI -125
We are going back to the well on this one!
Seattle will have Bryce Miller starting this game. Miller is not just a perfect 9-0 NRFI at home this season, but he is 14-3 overall. He will be facing a Baltimore team that has struggled to produce first inning runs all season long when playing on the road. In fact, the Orioles are 90.00% NRFI on the road this season. They will have to contend with Miller's first inning stats of OPP BA of 0.71 and WHIP of 0.56.
Baltimore will have Corbin Burnes throwing in the second half of the first inning. Burnes has a first inning OPP BA of .160 and a first inning WHIP of 0.86. He will be facing a Mariners team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 77.27% NRFI at home this year. Burnes has been a solid NRFI performer going 12-5 NRFI overall and 6-1 on the road this year.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs NRFI -130
Here is another one that cashed for us yesterday, that has a matchup that I like even better than the one that won for us! The Cubs will have Jameson Taillon as their starting pitcher. Taillon is 10-3 NRFI overall and 6-1 at home this season. His .231 first inning OPP BA and 0.86 first inning WHIP will certainly help him to quiet the Phillie bats in the first!
The Phillies will be starting Christopher Sanchez. Sanchez has a first inning OPP BA of .185 and a first inning WHIP of 0.86. The Cubs are hitting .186 in the first inning when playing at home over the last 30 days. That batting average helps explaing the reason the Cubs are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 78.57% NRFI at home this season.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +135
- PIT Pirates - 78.05% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- CWS White Sox -79.07% NRFI Probability Score - 6-4 NRFI in last 10 games
- BOS Red Sox - 73.81% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.