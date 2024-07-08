Best MLB NRFI/YRFI July 8 (How to bet St Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Monday to you all! I am looking to build off last week's success, with a great start to this week!
We have seven games on the MLB schedule today, which allows for some really deep dives into each one to find the games that give us the most value for our NRFI/YRFI wagers. With the two games I am targeting, I think I have done just that!
Targeting the Cardinals vs. Nationals game for a NRFI maybe a contrarian position, especially with the way that the Nationals have been playing in the first inning. Let me explain why I really like this afternoon game for us today.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals NRFI -115
The Nationals will have Mitchell Parker on the mound to start this afternoon game. Parker has been a dominate NRFI pitcher when starting at home this season.
He has a 11-4 NRFI record overall, but is a perfect 6-0 at home. The young lefty will be facing a St. Louis team that has not scored a first inning run in 10 straight games and is 79.17% NRFI on the road this season.
Parker's dominance in the first inning is reflected in his first inning stats of OPP BA of .105 and WHIP of 0.33.
The Cardinals will have Miles Mikolas on the bump in the bottom half of the inning. While the Nationals have scored a first inning run in two of the three games in this series, I really expect them to get back to their season form of 81.40% NRFI at home. Mikolas has been a solid NRFI on the road this season going 13-5 NRFI overall and 8-2 on the road.
Colorado Rockies vs Cincinnati Reds NRFI -115
The Reds will have Andrew Abbott starting this game. Abbott has a 10-7 NRFI record overall and is just above .500 with a 4-3 home record.
Why I like this spot for him is because the Rockies are 77.78% NRFI on the road this season, and they flew in from Denver last night. Why does that matter?
Because, teams traveling from West to East, typically take a day to adjust to the time difference. Which means that we are going to see a Rockies team that is may need an inning or two to get going. Not to mention that the Rockies, over the last 30 days, are batting .189 in the first inning when on the road.
Colorado will start Ryan Feltner, who has a slightly elevated .289 first inning OPP BA in his nine road starts this season.
I like this spot for him to improve on all his first inning stats against a Reds team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and 74.70% NRFI at home this season. The Reds have a road batting average of .174 in the first inning over the last 30-days.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +115
- NYM Mets - 67.44% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
- STL Cardinals - 79.17% NRFI Probability Score - 10-0 NRFI in last 10 games
- ARI Diamondbacks -60.47% NRFI Probability Score - 5-5 NRFI in last 10 games
