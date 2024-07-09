Best MLB NRFI/YRFI July 9: Why Braves vs. Diamondbacks is Worthy of a First Inning Wager
By Mark Wallis
Happy Tuesday to you all! What a GREAT night we had last night!
With only a limited MLB schedule, we hit both games and the three-team parlay. What a great way to get the week started.
With a full 15 game MLB schedule today, we have lots of opportunities to build off of yesterday and keep cashing these tickets!
One of the opportunities I really like, will be targeting the pitching matchup between Atlanta's Chris Sale and Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Gallen is following up on last year's solid 14-3 NRFI record at home with some outstanding pitching in the first inning this year. Why I really like this play for tonight however, is based on how well Chris Sale has been pitching for the last 30 days.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks NRFI -130
Zac Gallen will take the mound for the D-Backs in the top of the inning, and as mentioned above, he is following up on last years first inning dominance with another fantastic year. Gallen is 10-3 NRFI overall, however, much like last year, he has been a perfect 6-0 at home on the season.
The Braves team he will be facing is 81.40% NRFI on the road this season. Gallen will look to stay perfect at home, and his first inning OPP BA of .105 and first inning WHIP of 0.67 will certainly help him do just that.
Sale will pitch in the bottom half of the inning. He has been a dominate pitcher all season, as evidenced by his being voted to play in the MLB All-Star game next week.
He had his worst performance of the year on June 1 against the Oakland A's where he gave up eight runs across four innings, his shortest outing of the year.
Sale has pitched very well in his five starts since that game, posting a 1.97 ERA and .084 WHIP. Looking at his first inning stats, he has an OPP BA of .130 and a first inning WHIP of 0.86. Look for both of these pitchers to improve on their NRFI records tonight.
Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals NRFI -125
When Cardinals send Andre Pallante out to the mound to start this game, he will be taking his 3-0 NRFI home record to face a Royals team that is 79.07% NRFI on the road this season. Pallante is 6-1 NRFI overall this year, and has a .273 first inning OPP BA and a first inning WHIP of 1.00.
I really like this spot for Pallante as the Royals, over the last 30 days, when playing on the road are batting .100 in the first inning.
The Royals will have Michael Wacha pitching in the bottom half of the inning. Wacha has been a NRFI machine this season posting a 12-3 overall record.
He has been stellar on the road, where his NRFI record is 7-1. He will face a Cardinals team that has posted scoreless first innings in their last 10 games and is 80.49% NRFI at home this season. Wacha's first inning .111 OPP BA and 0.50 first inning WHIP will look to quiet the Cards bats.
Colorado Rockies vs Cincinnati Reds NRFI -115
Nick Lodolo will be throwing in the top of the inning to a Colorado team that is 9-1 NRFI in its last 10 games and 78.26% NRFI on the road this season.
And while Lodolo has a 4-3 home NRFI record, I am backing him in this spot because of his underlying first inning stats. He has a .259 OPP BA and a 1.29 WHIP, and I believe that will be just fine against a Rockies team that has a .152 first inning road batting average over the last 30 days.
The Rockies will have Cal Quantrill pitching in the bottom half of the inning. Quantrill has been a consistent NRFI producer with a 15-3 overall record that includes his 9-1 road record.
The Reds are scoreless in the first inning in their last 10 games and are 80.00% NRFI at home this season. Quantrill also has some spectacular first inning stats as well, he has a .171 OPP BA and a 0.80 WHIP, which should be plenty to quiet the bats of the Reds who, over the last 30 days when playing at home, are batting .159 in the first inning.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +115
- MIA Marlins - 82.93% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- CHC Cubs - 77.78% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- OAK Athletics -80.00% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
