Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 1: Blue Jays Put Incredible Stat to Test
By Mark Wallis
Good Saturday to you all!
There are 15 games on the MLB schedule for today, which gives us lots of opportunities to target those games that have the best chances of cashing for us. I am counting on these four games to take away the sting of yesterday's horrible showing! Time to get back on track!
There is also the Toronto Blue Jays scoreless first inning streak to watch today in the first game on the schedule. The Blue Jays have gone 22 straight games without plating a first inning run, and will have a difficult time today bringing that streak to an end against Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners NRFI (-130)
This is a prime NRFI pitcher matchup. Seattle's Bryce Miller is 9-2 NRFI overall this season, and he is a perfect 6-0 at home. Despite being 4-5 on the season, he has a 0.99 WHIP and a 2.22 SIERA that should be able to keep the Angels bats at bay in the top of the first inning. Especially with the Halos being 72.41% NRFI on the road this year.
Seattle will face Reid Detmers in the bottom of the first inning. Detmers has been a NRFI machine this season. He is a perfect 11-0 NRFI this season, and will be relying on his 2.20 SIERA to help quell the Mariners top of the order.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Toronto Blue Jays NRFI (-130)
No, I am not picking this game just because Toronto has a first inning scoreless streak of 22 straight games.
I mean, that is not the ONLY reason I am targeting this game.
Yusei Kikuchi will take the mound for the Blue Jays in the top of the inning. Kikuchi is 8-3 NRFI overall this year, and 3-2 NRFI at home. He will be facing a Pirates team that struggles almost as much as the Blue Jays to score in the first inning. The Pirates are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 80.00% NRFI on the road this year.
The Blue Jays will be facing Mitch Keller in the bottom half of the inning. Keller while being 8-3 NRFI overall, is a perfect 6-0 NRFI on the road. He will be facing a Toronto team that last scored a first inning run on May 4th. The Jays are 84.00% NRFI at home this season.
Chicago White Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers NRFI (-125)
The Brewers will have Robert Gasser on the mound to start the game against the White Sox. Gasser has been a perfect 4-0 NRFI, with three of those scoreless first innings coming on the road. He will be going against a White Sox team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The White Sox will be countering with Garrett Crochet, who is 11-1 NRFI overall this season and 4-1 NRFI on the road. The Brewer team he will be facing is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 69.23% NRFI at home this year.
Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox NRFI (-110)
Talk about another prime pitching matchup for NRFI, the combined NRFI records for Reese Olson and Cooper Criswell is 17-1!
Boston's Criswell is 7-1 NRFI overall and is 4-0 NRFI at home. The Tiger team he will be facing is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Olson will be on the bump to start the bottom half of the inning. The Tigers' right hander is a perfect 10-0 NRFI on the season, and will be facing a Red Sox team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games. Olson will also be aided by the 8 MPH wind that will be blowing in from the outfield to hold up any long balls hit by the Red Sox.
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.