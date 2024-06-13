Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 13 (Target Crochet vs Castillo)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Thursday to you all! With 11 games on today's MLB schedule, I believe I have found the three games that are worthy of your NRFI/YRFI wager!
We have the battle between Crochet and Castillo taking place in Seattle tonight. This pitching matchup, besides sounding like a detective partnership (Think Miami Vice!), will be the premier spot for a NRFI wager tonight!
And that is not the only game that I really like today- I have found a game to target with starting pitchers that are collectively 21-0 NRFI on the season!
Let's get to the picks.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Chicago White Sox vs Seattle Mariners (NRFI (-135)
This has all the makings for a pitchers duel.
Luis Castillo will take the mound to start the top half of the inning. Castillo has 11-3 NRFI overall record and is 6-1 NRFI at home this year. He has held opposing teams to a .222 first inning batting average in those 7 home starts, and despite giving up 6 hits in the first frame, he also has struck out eight. The Sox are 79.41% NRFI on the road this season and will have to contend with Castillo's 0.86 first inning WHIP.
The White Sox will have Garrett Crochet to start their half of the inning. Crochet has had 6 road starts this season where he has compiled a 5-1 NRFI record to compliment his 13-1 NRFI overall this season. Crochet has held teams to a .143 first inning batting average, racked up eight strike outs, and has a 0.67 first inning WHIP in those road starts. He will be challenged by a Mariners team that is 77.14% NRFI at home this season and is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Chicago Cubs vs Tampa Bay Rays NRFI (-115)
The game between the Cubs and the Rays will feature two starting pitchers that have almost identical first inning stats and matching NRFI records. Both Justin Steele (Cubs) and Taj Bradley (Rays) are 4-0 NRFI in their respective home/away splits. They have identical opposition first inning batting averages of .007, and both have first inning wOBA below .155. While both have allowed one hit in their starts, Bradley has tallied just one more strike out with nine, than Steele has.
Steele will face a Tampa team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games played and 76.98% NRFI at home this season. Bradley will start with a Cubs lineup that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 78.38% NRFI on the road this season.
Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals NRFI (-110)
I honestly can not figure out why this line is so affordably priced! Especially when you take into account that between the 21 starts made by the pitching duo of Atlanta's Reynaldo Lopez and Baltimore's Cole Irvin, there has not been a single first inning run scored. These pitchers are a collective 21-0 NRFI on the season. Irvin will look to lean on his 1.00 first inning WHIP against a Braves team that is 88.24% NRFI on the road this season and 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Reynaldo Lopez will look to tame the Orioles bats in the first inning when he takes the mound. Lopez has held the opposition this season to a first inning batting average of .118. In his 5 road starts this year, he has registered eight strike outs, allowed two hits, and compiled a 0.60 first inning WHIP. Which should bode him well against an Oriole team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +111
- OAK Athletics 77.14% NRFI Probability Score 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
- MIA Marlins 80.00% NRFI Probability Score 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- STL Cardinals 80.65% NRFI Probability Score 6-4 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.