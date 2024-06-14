Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 14 (Hunter Greene vs. Freddy Peralta Set for Early Duel)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Friday to you all! With a full 15 game MLB slate to scour through, I believe that I have found the games that are prime NRFI matchups. The first game being in Milwaukee.
Why am I targeting Hunter Greene and Freddy Peralta? Because they are a collective 20-6 NRFI on the season, and those are the type of numbers that demand our NRFI attention!
Let's get to the picks!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers NRFI (-125)
The Brewers will have Freddy Peralta on the mound to start the game tonight. Besides being 4-1 NRFI at home this season, take a look at these stats: Opponents first inning Batting Ave .176, nine strikeouts, and a first inning WHIP of 1.00. That is what the Reds, who are 74.19% NRFI on the road, will be contending with tonight.
In the bottom of the inning, the Reds will have Hunter Greene throwing off the mound. Greene, who is 5-0 NRFI in his road starts this season, has slightly better numbers than those of Peralta. In the first inning, opponents are batting a paltry .063 against him, and have a very manageable.136 wOBA. His 0.40 first inning WHIP should help contain the Brewers who are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and 74.19% NRFI at home on the year.
Chicago White Sox vs Arizona Diamondbacks NRFI (-105)
Arizona will have Ryne Nelson on the hill, and thankfully, the roof at Chase Field will be closed when this game starts. With the outside temperatures at 105+ degrees at game time, players and spectators alike will be thankful for the air-conditioned environment afforded by the dome.
It won't be able to cool off Nelson, though! He is holding the opposition bats to a .167 BA in the first inning, and his 1.00 first inning WHIP has certainly helped his perfect 10-0 NRFI record this season. He will be facing a White Sox team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and is 80.00% NRFI on the road this season.
The White Sox will have Chris Flexen on the mound for their half of the inning. Flexen has been another NRFI machine this season, going 11-1 NRFI overall and 4-0 in his road starts this year. That impressive record and a .750 first inning WHIP will be tasked with quieting the D'backs bats. Arizona is 61.76% NRFI at home this year.
Cleveland Guardians vs Toronto Blue Jays NRFI (-120)
Cleveland will take its 7-3 NRFI record for the last 10 days into Toronto tonight to face Kevin Gausman and the Jays. Guasman is 5-1 NRFI at home this season and will use his 1.33 first inning WHIP to keep the Guardians at bay. Cleveland is 78.38% NRFI when playing on the road this season.
Toronto's first inning run production woes are of no surprise to anyone that reads my articles. The Jays are 87.10% NRFI at home this season and are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games. Toronto also has a miniscule first inning batting average of .093 for home games in the last 30 days. They will be facing Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen, who is 6-2 NRFI on the road this season.
There are also books that will allow you to target specific teams in the first inning. So I will include a three-team parlay that can be put together at BetMGM or on DraftKings. Listed next to the teams are the TEAM SPECIFIC probability scores that my model gives for the likelihood of NRFI, and the team's Last 10 game NRFI record.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +112
- OAK Athletics 77.14% NRFI Probability Score 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
- MIA Marlins 80.00% NRFI Probability Score 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- STL Cardinals 80.65% NRFI Probability Score 6-4 NRFI in last 10 games
