Best MLB/NRFI/YRFI June 15 (Backing Rogers vs Herz for an afternoon showdown!)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Saturday to you all! What a great day we enjoyed yesterday! Despite the 3-team parlay missing by one leg, we managed to pull of a clean sweep of the three games that were highlighted!
I am looking to build off of that momentum with today's 15 game MLB schedule by finding three spots that I really like for a NRFI play today. The beauty of these "six out sweat bets", is that your entire afternoon will not be tied up waiting on the outcome of the game- by focusing on the first inning, your day is free to do all the other things on that "Honey-Do" list that isn't getting shorter!
Thankfully, the games that I am targeting are spaced out far enough that you can enjoy taking a 20 minute break from the chore list, to relax, recharge, and hopefully, cash another ticket... or two... or three!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals NRFI -115
I am backing the pitching of both Trevor Rogers for the Marlins and DJ Herz for the Nationals, well that and the corresponding anemic first inning offenses that both teams have at the moment. Herz will be making his third start of the season and is 2-0 NRFI on the year. In his previous starts, Herz has held the opposition to first inning batting average of .143. The Marlins are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 81.25% NRFI on the road this season.
The Nationals will be facing Trevor Rogers when they come to bat in the bottom of the inning. Rogers is 10-3 NRFI on the season, however he is a perfect 5-0 at home. Rogers has a opposition first inning batting average of .176 and a first inning WHIP of 0.80. He will be pitching to a Washington team that is batting .095 in the first inning at home over the last 30 days and is 87.1% NRFI at home this season.
ST Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs NRFI -130
This game has an early start, and will have a 10mph wind blowing in from right field when the game gets underway. That steady wind blowing in will definitely be more pitcher friendly than it will assist any offense. The Cubs will have Shota Imanaga on the mound to start the game. Imanaga is 11-1 NRFI on the season and 6-0 in his home starts. That record makes complete sense when we look at his opposition first inning batting average and first inning WHIP numbers, .100 and 0.67 respectively. St Louis is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 77.78% NRFI on the road this season.
The Cubs will be facing Andre Pallante, who will be making his fourth start of the year. Pallante's 1-1 NRFI record on the road may not be all that impressive, however, neither is the Cubs offense in the first inning. Chicago has a first inning batting average of .116 with a wOBA of .180 when playing at home over the last 30 days. This is a great spot for Pallante to improve on his NRFI record, and for us to cash a ticket!
Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners NRFI -135
Tonight's matchup between Nathon Eovaldi for Texas and Seattle's George Kirby is an interesting one from a NRFI perspective. Both pitchers are a collective 19-5 NRFI this season. Kirby, 5-1 NRFI at home, will get things started against a Rangers team that is 5-5 NRFI in their last 10 game. Kirby has a opposition first inning batting average of .208 and a first inning WHIP of 1.17.
The Mariners will face Nathan Eovaldi who is 8-2 NRFI on the season and 2-1 NRFI on the road this year. Seattle is 6-4 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 75.68% NRFI at home this season. Both teams had an explosive first inning last night, and I am expecting some offensive regression in this spot.
There are also books that will allow you to target specific teams in the first inning. So I will include a three-team parlay that can be put together at BetMGM or on DraftKings. Listed next to the teams are the TEAM SPECIFIC probability scores that my model gives for the likelihood of NRFI, and the team's Last 10 game NRFI record.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +133
- CIN Reds - 75.00% NRFI Probability Score - 6-4 NRFI in last 10 games
- DET Tigers - 64.17% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- SF Giants - 80.00% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
