Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 17 (How to Bet Brewers vs. Angels)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Monday to you all! What a crazy weekend it was for us NRFI gamblers! Of the 28 MLB games played on Saturday and Sunday, NRFI's went 9-19!.
With only 9 games scheduled for the MLB tonight, I believe that I have found the games that are going to give us the most value for our NRFI wagers.
Despite the craziness we did manage to go 1-1 yesterday with these picks and we also cashed the 3-team parlay as well. Let's look for a clean sweep tonight!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Angels NRFI -115
The Milwaukee Brewers will be facing Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano when this game starts tonight. Soriano has a 9-2 NRFI record overall this season and is 3-1 in his home starts.
He will be looking to improve on that record against a Brewers team that has a 30-day first inning batting average of .130 and are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 72.97% NRFI on the road this season.
The Halos will be facing rookie pitcher Carlos Rodriguez when the Brewers go on defense in the first inning. Rodriguez will be making his second start of the year, and his first on the road. In his first start, he held a Toronto team scoreless in the first inning. Tonight's game against an Angels team that has a first inning batting average of .167, is a great spot for the rookie to register another NRFI. The Angels are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 76.47% NRFI at home this season.
San Fancisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs NRFI -105
The Cubs will have Javier Assad on the mound to start the game. Assad is also holding the opponents to a first inning batting average of .238 and has registered 5 K's in his home starts this season. Assad is 5-1 NRFI at home and 11-3 overall. The Giants team that he will face is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 82.86% NRFI on the road this season. The Giants have a .146 first inning batting average in their road games over the last 30 days.
Chicago will be dealing Giants starter Jordan Hicks, one of the best NRFI pitchers in the sport this season. Hicks is also 5-1 NRFI in his road starts this season and 10-4 overall.
The Cubs offense has struggled as of late, going 8-2 NRFI in thier last 10 games and 79.41% NRFI at home this season. Hicks will look to build on his NRFI record tonight against a Cubs team that has a first inning batting average of .095 at home over the last 30 days.
There are also books that will allow you to target specific teams in the first inning. So I will include a three-team parlay that can be put together at BetMGM or on DraftKings. Listed next to the teams are the TEAM SPECIFIC probability scores that my model gives for the likelihood of NRFI, and the team's Last 10 game NRFI record.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +132
- CIN Reds - 73.53% NRFI Probability Score - 6-4 NRFI in last 10 games
- TOR Blue Jays - 88.24% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- TEX Rangers - 75.76% NRFI Probability Score - 6-4 NRFI in last 10 games
