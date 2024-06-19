Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 19 (Expect Runs in Minnesota Tonight!)
By Mark Wallis
Good Wednesday to you all! We are on a bit of a heater this week! The NRFI/YRFI game picks are 5-0 after last night's sweep of the board! Let's keep that momentum going with these three mid-week games that I have found for us today!
Why is there a batter featured in the article picture? The answer is simple: The Twins are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays tonight, and Royce Lewis has a very hot bat at the moment! Actually, both teams have been very hot in the first inning lately. Let me explain with the picks!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Tampa Bay Rays vs Minnesota Twins YRFI +105
With a YRFI being priced so close to even money, the books are thinking the same way I am here. Both teams are HOT in the first inning and we have a pitching matchup that could very well throw gasoline on those fires. Let me explain, Tampa Bay has scored 1+ first inning runs in their last four games. The Rays are batting .385 in the first inning playing on the road over the last 30 days. The Rays bats will look to get going against Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan who has allowed opponents a first inning batting average of .295 in his home starts.
Taj Bradley will be starting for the Rays, and this is where things could really go awry. Bradley has an opponent first inning batting average of .631, which helps to explain his 2-0 YRFI record on the road this season. Bradley will be facing a Twins lineup that is batting .364 in the first inning at home in the last 30 days, and has a wOBA of .447 in the same span. Royce Lewis, typically batting third for the Twins, has a home run and 2 RBI's in his last 5 games in the first inning.
Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians NRFI -125
The Cleveland Guardians will be starting Tanner Bibee when this game gets going this evening. Bibee is 11-3 NRFI on the season and 5-2 NRFI at home. Seattle, who is 75% NRFI on the road this season, will have to contend with Bibee's 0.71 first inning WHIP and try to overcome his first inning opponent batting average of .083. A difficult task given that over the last 30 days, when playing on the road, the Mariners are batting .176 in the first inning.
Seattle will start Bryan Woo in the bottom half of the inning. Woo has been perfect at NRFI, going 6-0 on the season. In his three road starts so far this season, Woo has held opponents to a first inning batting average of .100 while compiling a first inning WHIP of 0.33. Cleveland is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 70.0% NRFI at home on the year.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Angels NRFI -115
The Angels will have Tyler Anderson on the mound to start the game. Anderson is 11-3 NRFI overall this season and 5-2 NRFI at home. He will be facing a Milwaukee team that 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games, 71.79% NRFI on the road, and in the last 30 days are batting .109 in the first inning.
The Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta on the mound. Peralta is 10-4 NRFI overall and 5-3 on the road this season. The Angels are not only 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games, they are batting .146 in the first inning over the last 30 days when playing at home. The Halo's are also 77.78% NRFI at home this season.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +140
- BAL Orioles- 93.94% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- HOU Astros- 74.29% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- OAK Athletics - 86.11% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
