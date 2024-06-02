Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 2- These are the games that you should be targeting today in the MLB!
By Mark Wallis
Happy Sunday to you all! We have a full schedule of MLB to carry us through to the end of the weekend, which gives us plenty of options to choose from for an NRFI/YRFI wager... or four!
Yesterday saw the first seven MLB games played go to the Yes Run First Inning column. Overall, the YRFI won the day going 9-6. We went 2-2 on the day, and I have found the games that get us back on the profitable side of the house!
Although the "Yes Runs" ruled the day, the Toronto Blue Jays scoreless first-inning streak is intact! The Blue Jays are now up to 23 straight games without scoring a run in the first inning. Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester will be tasked today to keep those Toronto bats quiet and help extend the streak one more game.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Toronto Blue Jays NRFI -125
We targeted these teams yesterday, and I am going to do it again this afternoon. The Blue Jays struggles with offense in the first inning continue, and having to face Priester is not going to alleiviate any of that difficulty for the Jays. Priester is 4-1 NRFI overall this season and is a perfect 3-0 on the road. Not only is the 23 game NRFI streak going for Toronto, but the Blue Jays are 84.62% NRFI at home on the season.
Thanks to Ke'Bryan Hayes' 2-run Home Run in the first inning, the Pirates were able to dash our NRFI ticket into the garbage bin. Today, the Pirates will have to face Chris Bassitt, who has been very effective in the first inning, from a NRFI standpoint. Bassitt is 9-2 NRFI overall, including being 5-1 at home this season. The Pirates are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games and 77.42% NRFI on the road this year.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets NRFI -125
Arizona is coming off a 10-5 win yesterday against the Mets, and will be looking for a win today to split the series. The Mets will have LHP Jose Quintana on the bump to start the game. Quintana is 9-2 NRFI on the season this year, and 4-1 NRFI at home. He will be throwing to a D'backs team that is 8-2 NRFI and 73.33% NRFI on the road this season.
Arizona will have Brandon Pfaadt on the mound to start the bottom half of the inning. Pfaadt will bring his 8-3 NRFI overall record to the mound when facing the Mets. Thankfully, he is 5-1 NRFI on the road this year and will face a Mets team that is 84.85% NRFI at home. This series has seen two of the three games played go NRFI.
Chicago White Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers NRFI -130
The Brewers will have Freddy Peralta on the mound to start the game. Peralta, while being 9-2 NRFI overall, is a perfect 4-0 NRFI at home this year. The White Sox team that he will be facing in the first inning is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 and 82.14% NRFI on the road this year.
The White Sox will have Nick Nastrini on the mound to start the bottom half of the first inning. Although Nastrini is 1-1 NRFI on the road this year, he is 3-1 NRFI overall and will be facing a Milwaukee team that is 70.37% NRFI at home and 9-1 NRFI in their last 10.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies YRFI - 115
In the Sunday Night Baseball game, I am looking at the Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. Walker is 3-0 YRFI in his home starts this year and is coming off a 6 inning, 9 hit, 6 run performance against San Francisco that resulted in a loss. While the Cardinals are just 1-9 YRFI in their last 10 games, I like this spot for their bats to wake up against a pitcher that lets the visiting team do that.\ in the first inning.
The Cardinals will have Lance Lynn throwing in the bottom half of the first innning. Lynn is 2-4 YRFI on the road, and 4-7 YRFI overall this season. He will have to face a red hot Phillies team that is 3-7 YRFI in their last 10 games, including scoring a first inning run in two of their last three games. The Phillies have the highest overall YRFI percentage at 38.98%, and that jumps up to 43.75% when they play at home.
There are also books that will allow you to target specific teams in the first inning. So I will include a three-team parlay that can be put together at BetMGM or on DraftKings. Listed next to the teams are the TEAM SPECIFIC probability scores that my model gives for the likelihood of NRFI, and the team's Last 10 game NRFI record.
3 Team NRFI Parlay WSH Nationals, NY Mets, CWSox NRFI +105
- Wahington Nationals 85.29% NRFI probability 9-1 NRFI in last 10
- New York Mets 84.85% NRFI probability 7-3 NRFI in last 10
- Chicago White Sox 82.14% NRFI probability 9-1 NRFI in last 10
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.