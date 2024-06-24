Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 24 (Backing Paxton vs Crochet for a Monday NRFI Play)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Monday! After going 9-2 last week, yesterday was a stark reminder of just how volatile this NRFI/YRFI can be! We finished the week 9-5, and I will look to improve on that record -- beginning today!
We have 12 games on the MLB schedule today, which means that we have plenty of opportunities to taget the games that give us the best chances for a successful bounce back Monday.
The first game I am targeting is the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Chicago White Sox.
This game will feature two starting pitchers that are collectively 26-3 NRFI on the season. But that is not the only reason I like this game, let's get to the breakdowns on this game and two others.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox NRFI -125
These starting pitchers have been NRFI machines all season so far. When Garrett Crochet takes the mound tonight, the Dodgers will have to contend with his perfect 9-0 NRFI record in his home starts, and is 15-1 NRFI overall this season.
While the Dodgers have one of the most potent offenses in the majors, they are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games. Crochet has a minuscule .069 OPP BA in the first inning, while the Dodgers have not been hitting as well in the first inning on the road as they have at home.
In the last 30-days, LA is batting .267 on the road in the first inning.
Chicago will have to face James Paxton in the bottom half of the inning.
Paxton is 11-2 NRFI overall this season and 6-2 on the road. He will face a White Sox team that is 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games and 84.21% NRFI at home this year. Paxton has a .185 OPP BA in the first inning which should help him keep the White Sox offense at bay for the first three outs as they have a .186 BA in the first inning at home over the last 30 days.
Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays NRFI -135
Taj Bradley will be looking to build upon his perfect 5-0 NRFI record at home when he takes the mound in the top half of the inning against the Mariners.
Bradley will be facing a Seattle team that is 70.73% NRFI on the road this season and has a 30-day first inning batting average of .291. Bradley has racked up 11 first inning strike outs in his five home starts, which has contributed to his .118 OPP first inning batting average and a first inning WHIP of 0.60.
Seattle will have Bryan Woo on the bump in the bottom half of the inning. Woo will be looking to get back on the NRFI track after giving up a run in his last start. That run gave Woo the only "blemish" on his 6-1 NRFI overall record.
He has a .200 OPP BA in the first inning and will look to tame the Rays bats that have a 30-day BA in the first inning, at home, of .100.
Chicago Cubs vs San Francisco Giants
San Francisco will have Spencer Howard on the mound when this game starts tonight. Howard will be making his third start this year, although he has been used for long relief as well this season.
He has a 1-0 NRFI at home with an OPP first inning BA of .250. Howard has a first inning WHIP of 1.00 and will be facing a Cubs team that is hitting .224 on the road in the first inning over the last 30 days. Additionally, the Cubs are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 days and 78.95% NRFI on the road this season.
Chicago will counter with Justin Steele. Steele has a perfect 5-0 NRFI on the road this season and is 9-1 NRFI overall on the season.
The Giants have a 8-2 NRFI record in their last 10 games and are 78.38% NRFI at home this season. In his road starts, Steele has a microscopic OPP first inning BA of .063 and a matching first inning WHIP of 0.60. Over the last 30-days, the Giants have compiled a .200 first inning batting average when playing at home.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +109
- MIA Marlins- 82.35% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- TOR Blue Jays- 82.50% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- LA Angels - 78.38% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
