Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 26 (Picks for Wednesday Afternoon Baseball)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Wednesday to you all! WOW! Last night there was some drama on the diamond! Unfortunately, the result turned my 3-team NRFI ticket into garbage. Here is the cliff note version of what happened.
On Monday night, Jurickson Profar hit a run scoring single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Padres the victory over the Nationals. In his celebration, Profar was recognizing those fans down the 3rd base line, also the same side of the Nationals dugout, and apparently, Washington took exception.
When Profar came up to bat lead-off in the first inning of last night's game, Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz, made some comments to Profar, and then put his hand on Profar's shoulder as Profar turned away from him. That action prompted Manny Machado to step in, and then everybody emptied the dugouts. No punches were thrown, however, when play resumed, Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore promptly hit Profar with a 4-seam fastball on the hip.
Gore, who used to play for the Padres, was not ejected for the pitch, however, in defense of Profar, Padres manager, Mike Schildt was tossed for "excessive arguing". Manny Machado took Gore's very next pitch and hit it 393 feet over the left-center fence. Giving the Padres a 2-0 lead in the first. Profar hit a Grand Slam in the sixth inning, not off Gore, propelling the Padres to another win last night. There you are all caught up! Let's get to why I like this for a NRFI play today.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Washinton Nationals vs San Diego Padres NRFI -135
Despite last nights theatrics, I think that this game finds its NRFI redemption this afternoon, and here is why.
The Padres will have Dylan Cease on the mound to start the game. Cease has a solid 5-2 NRFI in his seven home starts this season and is facing a Nationals team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 88.37% NRFI on the road this season. The Nationals also have first inning, road batting average of .250 over the last 30-days.
DJ Herz, the Nationals starting pitcher is the key here. Herz has a perfect 4-0 NRFI record on the season and is 1-0 in his only road start. While Herz has an OPP first inning BA of .250 in that lone road start, he did tally 2 Strike Outs in first inning as well. Why I like this spot for him, is simply because he has no history with the Padres. The "emotional" factor won't be present as it was last night. And with the Nationals looking to leave San Diego without being swept in the series, look for a focused Herz taking the mound.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox NRFI -105
If it ain't broke don't fix it. That is the mantra that has allowed us to cash lots of NRFI tickets when backing the Blue Jays this season. The Jays are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 83.33% NRFI when playing on the road this season. They will be facing Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford, whose 6-3 NRFI home record and .229 OPP BA in the first inning, will look to keep the Jays bats quiet in the first. The Blue jays are batting .156 in the first inning when playing on the road over the last 30 days.
The Red Sox will have to contend with Yariel Rodriguez in the bottom half of the innning. Rodriguez has a OPP BA in the first inning of .100 and will be facing a Red Sox team that, over the last 30 days has a home first inning batting average of .269. The Red Sox are also 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox NRFI -120
Why would I back the Dodgers for a NRFI when they have the third highest YRFI percentage of the season so far? Great question, and here is why- the Dodgers are more efficent at scoring in the first inning at home than they are on the road, for starters. Secondly, they will be facing Erick Fedde when they come up to bat in the first inning.
Fedde has a perfect 6-0 NRFI record at home this season and is 13-3 overall. His first inning OPP BA of .143 and first inning WHIP of .83 will look to get the Sox through the top of the inning without allowing a run. The Dodgers are batting .274 in the first inning on the road over the last 30 days and are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10.
The Dodgers will counter with Gavin Stone in the bottom of the inning. Stone is 11-3 NRFI overall and 5-1 on the road this season. He will bring a first inning WHIP of 1.17 to get through the first inning against the Sox. Chicago is 9-1 NRFI in their lst 10 games and 82.50% NRFI at home this season.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +107
- MIA Marlins- 83.33% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- STL Cardinals- 77.14% NRFI Probability Score - 6-4 NRFI in last 10 games
- TOR Blue Jays- 83.33% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
