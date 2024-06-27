Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 27: How to Bet the Marlins and Phillies Today
By Mark Wallis
Happy Thursday to you all! With a lighter schedule on tap for the MLB today, I have scoured the nine games on the schedule and have found the three games that I think will bring us the most value and the best chances to cash these tickets!
The NRFI's won the day yesterday going 14-2, which makes not hitting all three picks yesterday particularly painful! We did hit two of three game picks from yesterday as well as the three-team parlay.
I want to build off that momentum today and am looking for a FULL sweep of the board!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies NRFI -110
The Miami Marlins are 5-10 in their last 15 games and that is not the way a team wants to head into a 4-game series with Philadelphia. The Phillies have been red hot going 4-1 in their last five games. Looking at the first inning, the Marlins will have to face Philadelphia starting pitcher Zack Wheeler.
Wheeler is a perfect 9-0 NRFI in at home this year and has a .154 OPP BA in the first inning. Wheeler's first inning WHIP of 0.71 will certainly tame the Marlins bats, who when on the road in the last 30 days are batting .179 in the first inning.
The Phillies will be facing Miami's Trevor Rogers in the bottom half of the inning. Rogers has a mid-high first inning OPP BA of .286 in his nine road starts this season. His 5-1 NRFI record on the road this season and a first inning WHIP of 1.22 would suggest that while the opposing team has found ways to get on base, Rogers has been effective at not letting them reach home plate.
And while the Phillies have been a red hot team, they have a first inning batting average of .200 at home over the last 30 days.
Chicago Cubs vs San Francisco Giants NRFI -130
I struggled with backing Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga after his last two outings have seen him giving the opposition the lead after the first inning was complete.
This is a get-right spot for him. Despite those recent outings, Imanaga has a first inning OPP BA of .143 and a first inning WHIP of .88. The Giants are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 80.00% NRFI at home this season. When the Giants are batting in the first inning at home over the last 30 days, they have an average of .192.
The Giants will have Jordan Hicks on the mound to start the game. Hicks has a an OPP BA of .267 and a first inning WHIP of 1.38. While the Cubs are on the road they are batting .224 in the first inning over the last 30 days.
That is a fairly average batting average, but the Cubs have not found a way to convert that into first inning runs. They are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 80.49% NRFI on the road this season.
Cleveland Guardians vs Kansas City Royals NRFI -120
The Royals will have Michael Wacha on the mound to start the game. Wacha is 11-2 NRFI overall this season and is 4-1 NRFI at home.
The Guardians team he will pitch to is batting very well on the road over the last 30 days, registering a .344 first inning batting average. However, Wacha has more than his record working in his favor, he ahs a .111 first inning OPP BA and a. 0.50 first inning WHIP.
The Guardians are countering with Ben Lively in the bottom of the first inning. Lively has been an absoulute NRFI force this season.
He is 11-1 NRFI overall and 6-1 in his road starts. The Royals will be contending with Lively's first inning OPP BA .063 and a minuscule first inning WHIP of 0.20. The Royals are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +102
- CWS White Sox - 82.93% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
- LAA Angels - 77.50% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- KC Royals - 64.29% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
