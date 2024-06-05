Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 5: The 'Battle of the Birds' is Today's TOP Rated NRFI Wager in MLB!
By Mark Wallis
Happy Wednesday to you all! With a 15 game slate in the MLB today, we certainly have plenty of options to target for a NRFI/YRFI wager.
There are some really big pitchers taking the mound today that will make these 6-out sweats so much fun! I have found the three games that I think give us the most value and likelihood to win.
The Toronto Blue Jays scoreless first inning streak is now up to 26 straight games.
They broke the franchise record of 20 games set in their inaugral season in 1977 and have not found a way to end the slide. The San Francisco Giants are owners of the dubious record of scoreless first innings games at 29. However, that record was set over the end of 2018 and the start of the 2019 seasons. Toronto has an opportunity to take that record in one season!
Toronto is not the only team that is struggling in the first inning, the Baltimore Orioles have a bit of a streak going for them as well.
The Orioles are atrocious at generating offense in the first inning when playing away from Camden Yards this season. Baltimore has played 26 games on the road this season. In those 26 games, the Orioles have had a "0" registered after the first inning in 25 of them.
The only road game that they scored in the first inning was against Washington on May 5.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays NRFI (-125)
This "Battle of the Birds" shouldn't get going until after the first inning, and here is why! The first inning scoring woes for the Jays continue, and have continued for the last 26 games.
Unfortunately for them, they will be attempting to bring that streak to an end against Baltimore's starting pitcher Albert Suarez. Suarez is a perfect 2-0 NRFI in his road starts this year, and 5-0 NRFI overall. When playing at home this season, Toronto is 86.21% NRFI.
The Orioles bats are just as quiet for as the Jays in the first inning, especially when Baltimore is on the road. Today they will be facing Toronto starter Jose Berrios, who has struggled with NRFI on the road, going 3-4, however at home, Berrios is a perfect 5-0 NRFI.
The Orioles are 96.15% NRFI when playing away from home this season.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates NRFI (-125)
Paul Skenes. Honestly, what else needs to be said. I don't have a new way of describing just how overpowering and dominate this guy is!
Even after throwing 100+ pitches in a game, he is still lighting up the speed gun with 102+ MPH fastballs. He is also a perfect 4-0 NRFI this year and will be facing a Dodger team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
While LA has been good at scoring in the first inning, especially with the lineup they have- look for Skenes to get through the first inning unscathed.
The Dodgers will have James Paxton throwing to the Pirates in the bottom half of the inning. Paxton is 4-2 NRFI on the road this year and 8-2 overall. Paxton will have to face a Pirates team that is 75.03% NRFI at home this year and is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.
New York Mets vs Washington Nationals NRFI (-105)
Happy Patrick Corbin Day to all those that celebrate! The Corbin phenomenon is real.
Lucky for us, all Corbins woes seem to happen after the first inning. He gets through the first inning with relative ease in comparison to the second through fifth innings.
Not only is Corbin 5-0 NRFI at home this season, he will also be throwing to a Mets team that is 9-1 on the NRFI in their last 10 games.
The New York Mets will have Luis Severino take the hill in the bottom of the first inning. Severino is much better at NRFI on the road than he has been at home this year.
In his four road starts for the Mets, Severino is a perfect 4-0 NRFI. He will face a Washington team that 88.00% NRFI at home on the year.
There are also books that will allow you to target specific teams in the first inning. So I will include a three-team parlay that can be put together at BetMGM or on DraftKings. Listed next to the teams are the TEAM SPECIFIC probability scores that my model gives for the likelihood of NRFI, and the team's Last 10 game NRFI record.
3 Team Specific NRFI MIN Twins, CWS White Sox, OAK Athletics NRFI +109
MIN Twins 80.65% NRFI Probability Score 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
CWS White Sox 80.04% NRFI Probability Score 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
OAK Athletics 86.67% NRFI Probability Score 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
