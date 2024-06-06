Best MLB NRFI/YRFI, June 6 (Toronto Games Away from NRFI History!)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Thursday to you all! We enjoyed a wonderful 3-0 sweep of the NRFI plays from yesterday, and while the 3-team NRFI parlay missed, it is the first blemish since its inclusion in this article. Time to build on that momentum, and with today's 10 game schedule, we have plenty of opportunities to do just that!
The Toronto Blue Jays first inning run production woes continue. The Jays have gone 27 straight games without scoring a run in the first inning. They are within reach of the MLB all-time record of 29 straight games set by the San Francisco Giants over the course of the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The Blues Jays play the Orioles today, who have a challenge with first innings as well!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays NRFI (-130)
The Toronto Blue Jays are chasing history, albeit dubious history. I have chronicled the lack of run production in the first inning for the Jays in this article many times and it is set to continue on Thursday.
Toronto will have Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for the start of the game. Although Kikuchi is 3-3 NRFI in his starts at home this year, he will face an Oriole team that has scored a run in the first inning just ONCE this entire season. The Orioles are 96.3% NRFI on the road.
The Orioles are starting rookie Cade Povich. Povich will be making his major league debut when he takes the mound today. He has put up some impressive numbers in Triple-A this season, having thrown 52 2/3 innings, with a 2.35 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and registered 71 K's while allowing just 19 BB's.
Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals NRFI (-110)
The Braves are a team that has shown plenty of first inning run regression over the last couple of weeks. They have fallen from a Top 5 MLB YRFI team to #12 in a matter of 15 days. No doubt the 85.71% NRFI while playing on the road did not help them. Washington will have starting pitcher Mitchell Parker on the hill to face the Braves in the first inning. Parker is a perfect 3-0 NRFI in his home starts this season.
Atlanta will trot out Reynaldo Lopez in their half of the inning. Lopez has not allowed a first inning run in any of his 10 starts this year. He will be throwing to a Nationals team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and 88.46% NRFI at home this season.
Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox NFRI (-120)
In what I am dubbing the Dr. Suess series, "Red Sox, White Sox", we are getting two pitchers that have perfect NRFI in their respective splits and are a combined 11-2 NRFI on the season. And while that horrible dad joke may have fallen flat, these pitchers do not, especially in the first inning!
Jake Woodford will get things started in the top of the first. Woodford while being just 1-0 NRFI at home will be facing a Red Sox team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Tanner Houck will close out the bottom of the first inning for the Red Sox. Houck is a perfect 5-0 NRFI in his road starts this season and 10-2 NRFI overall. The White Sox team he will be throwing to is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 83.87% NRFI at home on the year.
There are also books that will allow you to target specific teams in the first inning. So I will include a three-team parlay that can be put together at BetMGM or on DraftKings. Listed next to the teams are the TEAM SPECIFIC probability scores that my model gives for the likelihood of NRFI, and the team's Last 10 game NRFI record.
3 Team Specific NRFI Parlay OAK Athletics, MIN Twins, CHC Cubs NRFI (+120)
OAK Athletics 87.10% NRFI Probability Score 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
MIN Twins 81.25% NRFI Probability Score 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
CHC Cubs 80.65% NRFI Probabilty Score 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.