Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 8 (Target Orioles vs. Rays NRFI)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Saturday to you all! There is so much baseball to take in today! We have MLB being played overseas in London, we have the Toronto Blue Jays chasing MLB history today, and how can the game between the LA Dodgers vs NY Yankees not be on our radar?
With all the story lines that are yet to play out on the diamond today, I have found the three games that give us the highest probability of cashing a winning No Run First Inning wager!
The "Sunshine State" of Florida is where two of the games I am targeting are being played, and I will be intently watching the first 6 outs of the Baltimore vs Tampa Bay game to see if Taj Bradley can close out a Oriole team that has been atrocious in first inning run production.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays NRFI (-125)
When Taj Bradley takes the mound for Tampa Bay this afternoon, I am sure he will be looking to rectify what took place in his first game against the Orioles this season. In that game, played at Camden Yards, Bradley got touched up for three runs in the first inning. Now at home, Bradley should do much better.
Bradley is 3-2 NRFI overall this season, he is a perfect 3-0 NRFI at home. It's worth noting that Baltimore is struggling to find ANY run production when on the road this season. The Orioles are a league leading 96.55% NRFI when on the road this year and are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The Orioles are starting Kyle Bradish in their half of the inning. Bradish has been a consistent NRFI pitcher this season, going a perfect 6-0 overall. The Rays are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 72.22% NRFI at home this year.
Cleveland Guardians vs Miami Marlins NRFI (-122)
The Miami Marlins will be sending out Roddery Munoz to face the Guardians in the top half of the first inning. Munoz will be getting his fourth start of the year, and is 1-0 NRFI at home so far. He will be facing a Guardians team that is much better with first inning run production at home than they are on the road. The Guardians are 78.79% NRFI on the road this season.
Cleveland will have Ben Lively as their starting pitcher for this game. Lively has been a fantastic NRFI pitcher this season with a 8-1 NRFI overall record. He is 4-1 NRFI on the road and will be facing a Marlins team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 74.29% NRFI at home this season.
Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals NRFI (-130)
Atlanta's offense is struggling. The Braves bats that were almost unstoppable at this point last season have been eeirly quiet as of late. There are flashes, but nothing that seems to last for very long. And those flashes don't happen in the first inning! The Braves are now the 3rd lowest team in the leauge when it comes to scoring a first inning run on the road. While being 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games, the Braves are 86.67% NRFI on the road this season.
They will be facing Mackenzie Gore of the Nationals who is 11-1 NRFI on the season, and 6-1 NRFI at home.
The Nationals will be contending with Braves pitcher Charlie Morton, when they come up to bat in the first. Morton is 9-2 NRFI this season, and has a perfect 5-0 NRFI record on the road. The Nationals are 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 89.29% NRFI at home this season.
There are also books that will allow you to target specific teams in the first inning. So I will include a three-team parlay that can be put together at BetMGM or on DraftKings. Listed next to the teams are the TEAM SPECIFIC probability scores that my model gives for the likelihood of NRFI, and the team's Last 10 game NRFI record.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +115
PIT Pirates 77.42% NRFI Probability Score 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
LA Dodgers 66.67% NRFI Probability Score 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
DET Tigers 80.09% NRFI Probability Score 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
