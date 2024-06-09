Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 9: Toronto Ties MLB History (Here's How to Bet the Blue Jays)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Sunday to you all!
Congratulations to the Toronto Blue Jays for joining the San Francisco Giants as the only two teams that have gone 29 straight games without scoring a first inning run.
Thanks to Danny Jansen's top of the first, bases loaded, sacrifice fly, the Jays were able to end their scoreless streak and went on to win the game 7-0 against Oakland yesterday.
While the streak did come to an end, it wasn't a matter of the Toronto bats coming to life to produce that run, no, it was very much to the contrary.
With the help from Oakland's Luis Medina's poor pitching to start the game, the Jays were given a run in the first. Medina threw 26 pitches to the first three Toronto batters, and walked all three. He then gave up a 3-2 count, routine fly ball to Jansen to plate the run.
Granted, Medina settled down and got out of the inning without more runs being scored, but the damage was done, the streak was over!
That is not going to stop me from targeting the Blue Jays today!
Yesterday they were gifted an opposing pitcher that is 2-0 YRFI in his starts this year. And here is why I am targeting them today, along with two more games and the 3-team parlay.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics NRFI (-110)
Like I already said, yesterday's streak ending performance had more to do with Luis Medina's lack of control than it had to do with the Jays bats. Which is exactly why I am targeting them again today. The A's will have Mitch Spence on the mound to start the game. Spence's NRFI records are 2-2 overall, and 1-1 at home this season. Despite being .500, Spence's last home start versus the Mariners was a very solid first inning performance- facing three batters and only threw 11 pitches. Toronto is now 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 84.85% NRFI on the road this year.
The Blue Jays will have another .500 NRFI pitcher on the mound today for their half of the inning. Bowden Francis will be making his third start, all of which have been on the road, this season and is 1-1 NRFI so far. I like this spot for him to improve on those numbers, as the A's are also 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are an abyssmal 88.24% NRFI at home this season.
Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds NRFI (-135)
This is about the pitching matchup. Period.
The Reds will have Frankie Montas on the bump to start the game. Montas is 8-3 NRFI overall this season and is 5-1 NRFI at home this year. The Cubs are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games, they have also scored first inning runs in two of their last three games.
Despite that, the Cubs are still a robust 79.41% NRFI on the road this year.
The Reds will have to contend with Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga when they come up to bat in the bottom of the first inning. Imanaga will be facing a Reds team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 73.53% NRFI at home this season. That should bode well for Imanaga, who is 10-1 NRFI overall this season and 4-1 NRFI on the road.
Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels NRFI (-125)
Talk about some big name arms pitching today! Patrick Sandoval will get things started in this one when he brings his perfect 7-0 NRFI home record to the mound in the first. Sandoval is 11-2 NRFI overall this season, and will be facing an Astros team that is 7-3 in their last 10 games and 70.00% NRFI at home this season.
The Astro's will counter with Justin Verlander in the bottom half of the inning. Verlander has been a decent NRFI pitcher going 6-3 overall, and 4-2 on the road.
The Halos are 9-1 NRFI in their alst 10 games and are 75.76% NRFI at home this season.
There are also books that will allow you to target specific teams in the first inning. So I will include a three-team parlay that can be put together at BetMGM or on DraftKings. Listed next to the teams are the TEAM SPECIFIC probability scores that my model gives for the likelihood of NRFI, and the team's Last 10 game NRFI record.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +115
MIN Twins 80.93% NRFI Probability Score 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
SF Giants 82.35% NRFI Probability Score 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
BAL Orioles 96.67% NRFI Probability Score 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
