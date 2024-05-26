Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for May 26: Trusting Patrick Corbin? Really?
By Mark Wallis
Happy Sunday! We are at the midway point of this holiday weekend and there is plenty of MLB to take in- with some big names taking the mound today.
Instead of trying to take in a full game of baseball, I have found the top three NRFI/YRFI plays that you can enjoy watching and still be able to tend to the grill today!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Seattle Mariners vs Washington Nationals NRFI -110
I have discussed "Patrick Corbin Day' in previous articles, it is a thing! Fading Corbin in almost every category has proven to be very profitable- all except for one, the NRFI. Corbin is a perfect 4-0 NRFI at home this season and is 8-2 NRFI overall. He will be facing a Mariners team that is 78.57% NRFI on the road this season and 8-2 in their last 10 games.
Seattle will run Bryan Woo out on the mound to start the game, and Woo has been much improved in the first inning compared to last year's 6-5 NRFI overall record. This season, Woo is a perfect 3-0 NRFI and will be facing a Nationals team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and 86.36% NRFI at home on the season.
San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets NRFI -135
This is another game where the pitching lines up nicely for a NRFI, especially with these teams struggling to put runs across the plate in the first inning. Sean Manaea will take the mound for the Mets in the top half of the inning, he is 3-1 NRFI at home this season and 8-1 NRFI overall. The Giants team he will face is 82.14% NRFI on the road this year and 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The Giants will counter with Logan Webb in their half of the inning. Webb has been a solid NRFI performer going 4-2 NRFI on the road this season and is 7-4 NRFI overall. Fortunately for us, the Mets are 84.62% NRFI at home this year.
Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox NRFI -130
This series has cashed the NRFi ticket in two of the three games played so far. And with the pitching matchup today we have today, I see another one just waiting for us to cash it! Garrett Crochet will start for the White Sox and he is a perfect 6-0 NRFI at home this year and 10-1 NRFI overall. The Baltimore team he will face has only scored a run in the first inning once this year when they are the visiting team. They are 95.65% NRFI on the road this year.
The White Sox are 8-2 NRFi in their last 10 games and 81.48% NRFI when playing at home this season. Given the starting pitching and the opposing teams struggles for run production in the first inning- I will play this one all day, every day!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.