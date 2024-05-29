Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for May 29: Can the White Sox Help Make Blue Jays History Tonight?
By Mark Wallis
Happy Wednesday to you all! What an exciting day of MLB baseball lies in front of us.
Not only do we have the list of scheduled starters to include Pual Skenes, Shota Imanaga, justin Verlander, Yu Darvish and many more big names, but we also have the Toronto Blue Jays chasing history.
In the midst of all the powerhouse pitchers taking the mound tonight, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Flexen has what is arguably the biggest spotlight tonight. When he takes the mound against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, a streak that dates back to 1977 is on the line.
Last night's scoreless first inning for Toronto resulted in the 20th straight game that Toronto has been held off the scoreboard in the opening inning.
This 2024 Blue Jays team tied the franchise record of consecutive scoreless first innings that had been set by the 1977 team, which was also in their inagural season in MLB.
The only thing standing between the 2024 Blue Jays being grouped with the '77 team or outright owning the record and breaking history tonight, is Chris Flexen.
Here is my breakdown of that game and two other games that I am targeting today for NRFI/YRFI.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago White Sox NRFI -125
Besides the history storyline attatched to this game, the numbers actually underscore why this game should be targeted today. The Sox will have Flexen on the mound and he is 8-1 NRFI overall and 5-1 NRFI at home.
Besides being 20-0 NRFI in their last 20 games, the Blue Jays are 86.67% NRFI on the road this season.
Toronto will have Alek Manoah pitching in the bottom half of the inning. Manoah is 3-1 NRFI overall and 1-1 NRFI on the road this season.
The good news is that the White Sox are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 83.33% NRFI at home this season. Give me the NRFI tonight, and let's watch some history be made!
Miami Marlins vs San Diego Padres NRFI -130
San Diego will have Yu Darvish on the mound to start the game today against the Marlins. Darvish is 9-1 NRFI overall this season and 6-1 NRFI at home. He will look to improve on those impressive numbers against a Marlins team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 77.78% NRFI on the road this year.
The Marlins will counter with Braxton Garrett in the bottom half of the first.
Garrett has only 3 starts this year and is 1-0 NRFI on the road, however, he will be facing a Padres team that is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games, and are 80.0% NRFI at home on the season so far.
Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers NRFI -135
The Brewers will have Bryse Wilson on the mound tonight when the Cubs come up to bat in the top of the first inning.
Wilson has a 5-1 NRFI overall record this season and is 2-1 NRFI at home. The Cubs team he will have to face is 82.76% NRFI at home this year and are 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games. The Cubs are the only other team besides Toronto, that has a double digit game streak of NRFI which is sitting at 11 games straight.
Chicago will start Shota Imanaga who has an absolutely perfect 4-0 NRFI on the road and is 9-0 NRFI overall this year.
The Brewers are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games as well as being 69.57 NRFI at home on the season.
