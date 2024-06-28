Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Picks for Friday, June 28 (Astros vs. Mets Presents Excellent Betting Value)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Friday to you all! We didn't get the sweep last night, but I will still take a 2-1 night! We have 15 games on the MLB schedule for tonight, and I beleive that I have found the games that are worthy of your NRFI/YRFI dollar.
Overall, for the month of June, including last night's games, the NRFI's have a 190-169 record, but its far from consistent. On Thursday, NRFI games were slightly out paced by the YRFI games by a margin of 4-5. To put the roller-coaster type volatility in these wagers into perspective, on Wednesday the NRFI went 14-2, after going 3-11 on Tuesday.
It is what makes these so much fun! So strap in, let's get ready to go on tonight's "six-out-white-knuckle- ride"!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Houston Astros vs New York Mets NRFI -115
The New York Mets will have Jose Quintana on the mound to start the game tonight against the Astros. Quintana is 10-5 NRFI overall this season and is 5-2 at home. His first inning OPP BA of .148 and first inning WHIP of 1.00 is sure to help quiet the Astros bats in the first inning. The Astros are 72.97% NRFI on the road this season and have an Away first inning BA of .233 over the last 30 days.
The Mets will face Houston's Ronel Blanco in the bottom half of the inning. Blanco has a first inning OPP BA of .185 aand will be facing a Mets team that when playing at home over the last 30 days, has a first inning batting average of .296. Blanco has an 11-3 NRFI record overall this season and is 4-2 on the road. The Mets batting average does not scare me in this spot as they are also 80.95% NRFI at home. So while, they might get a hit in the first, those numbers would indicate that they have trouble getting a runner across the plate in the first.
Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies NRFI -110
We got burned on this matchup last night, it was the right read then and it is the right read again.
Christopher Sanchez will take the mound for Phillies to start. Sanchez is 11-4 NRFI overall and is 6-2 at home this season. He has a first inning OPP BA of .185 and a first inning WHIP of 0.86. The Marlins are batting .158 in the first inning over the last 30 days when playing away from home. They are also 84.21% NRFI on the road this season.
The Phillies will be facing Kyle Tyler, who will be making his second start of the year and his first one on the road. In his first start, Tyler looked fantastic in the first inning, facing the minimum 3 batters, striking out one, and inducing 2 ground outs. His .000 OPP BA in the first, and his 0.00 first inning WHIP are the result of that outing. He will look to get through the Phillies top of the order with the same type of efficiency. The Phillies have a 30-day Home BA of .204 and are 62.79% NRFI at home this season.
Cincinnati Reds vs St Louis Cardinals NRFI -105
The Cardinals will have Andre Pallante on the mound to start the game. Pallante is 4-1 NRFI overall this season and is 2-0 at home. The Reds team he will face is 71.05% NRFI on the road this season and has a 30-day road BA of .239 in the first inning. That should bode well with Pallante, who has a first inning OPP BA of .111 and a first inning WHIP of 1.33.
The Reds will counter with Frankie Montas in the bottom of the inning. Montas is 10-4 NRFI overall and 4-2 on the road this season. He has a first inning OPP BA of .259 and a first inning WHIP of 1.43. The Cards however, are 78.95% NRFI at home this season and have a 30-day home first inning BA of .273. This is another case of a pitcher that is vulnerable to a hit or two, but manages to get out of the first inning untouched.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +133
- TOR Blue Jays - 86.84% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- OAK Athletics - 78.57% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- SF Giants - 80.49% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.