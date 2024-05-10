Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Prop Bets for Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets
By Mark Wallis
The New York Mets play host to their National League Divisional rivals tonight the Atlanta Braves, to kick off a three game weekend series.
With both teams chasing NL East Division leader, the Philadelphia Phillies, every single one of these games has a little more added importance. The Braves hold a five game lead over the Mets and are the favorites to win tonights game. Instead of paying the heavy premium to play the favorite tonight, this first inning prop is more palatable.
Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Total
- Yes Run First Inning (YRFI): -102
- No Run First Inning (NRFI): -125
Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Prediction and Pick
This is sure to be an exciting and entertaining game and series to watch! Both teams are starting to find their offensive strides, Atlanta is coming off a two game sweep of Boston where they out scored the Red Sox 9-2. The Mets are also coming from a two game sweep of St. Louis, in what was to be a three game series, shortened by a rain out.
The Braves will send out starting pitcher Charlie Morton who has a 6-0 overall record for NRFI. Morton will be pitching to a New York Mets team that finds scoring a run in the first inning more difficult to do at home this season than they do on the road. For the season, the Mets are scoring a run in the first inning at a rate of 15.79% compared to a 35.29% on the road.
Starting for the Mets will be Jose Quintana, who has a 3-0 NRFI record at home, and is 6-1 NRFI overall this year. He will face an Atlanta team that is scoring a run in the first inning on the road at rate of 23.53% this season. The Braves are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
PICK: Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets No Run First Inning
