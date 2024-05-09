Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Prop for Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
By Mark Wallis
In this American League matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox we get a prime opportunity to target both pitchers that have been consistent in their starts this season.
This will be the first game of a four game stand for these two teams who have met early this year in Cleveland. In that series, the Guardians won two of the three games and are the heavy favorites to win tonight.
That is why I am playing a NRFI/YRFI prop that is much more approachable and 5-0 between these pitchers.
Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox Odds, Spread, Total
Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox Prediction and Pick
The Cleveland Guardians are coming in to this game with a 7-3 NRFI record in their last 10 games, and for the year are only scoring a first inning run in 21.05% of their road games. They will be facing a Chicago White Sox team that is also struggling to find it offense in the first frame, having a posted a 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games, and have only scored a run in the first inning 17.65% of the time at home this season.
Both pitchers have been equally adept at keeping teams from scoring in the first period. Starting for the Guardians will be Ben Lively, who is 2-0 NRFI on the road, and 4-0 NRFI overall. Lively also has a 21.43% K-BB% which is 8.91% above league average, meaning that he doesn't walk a lot of batters. When you pair that with his average of 3.88 batters faced per inning- Lively is very efficent working through opponents lineups.
The White Sox will have Erick Fedde starting on the bump against the Guardians.
Fedde has 3-0 NRFI record at home, and is 5-2 NRFI overall this year. He also owns a higher than league average 16.46% K-BB% and has an average batters faced per inning rate of 4.21.
PICK: Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox No Run First Inning -130
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can also follow my daily plays and track my record on BetStamp here.