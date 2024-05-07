Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Prop for San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies
By Mark Wallis
When these West Division rivals meet tonight for the opening game of three series, the good news is that one of them will have to win. Both teams enter this series on losing skids, the Giants have lost four straight, while the Rockies have lost their last two games.
It has been a tough start to the season for both of these teams. Currently, the Giants are six games ahead of the Rockies, who are in last place in the National League West Division. The Rockies have the second-worst record on the season at 8-26, just a half-game ahead of the Chicago White Sox.
San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies Prediction and Pick
After being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies, the Giants are hoping to turn things around against a Rockies team that has just been bad this year. The Giants also played a late afternoon game yesterday on the East Coast and now have to adjust to the altitude of Coors Field. Just too many variables for me to pick a side in this one, which is why I am attacking the first inning.
With Kyle Harrison taking the mound for the Giants and Dakota Hudson going for the Rockies, we are getting solid pitching to start this game. In Harrison's four road starts this year he is 4-0 NRFI, and 6-1 NRFI overall on the season. Dakota Hudson has been just as good this year in his home starts, going a perfect 3-0 NRFI at home, and 5-1 overall this season.
The Colorado Rockies as a team are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games, while the Giants are even worse at 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games. Give me the No Run First Inning in this game!
PICK: San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies No Run First Inning -110
