Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Prop for Seattle Mariners vs Baltimore Orioles
By Mark Wallis
We missed yesterday's NRFI/YRFI prop, and this game is just what we need to get back on track! The Baltimore Orioles will host the Seattle Mariners in this American League matchup that will feature to dominant pitchers in today's game.
The Mariners are the top team in the West Division and will have ace Bryce Miller on the mound to start the game. The Orioles will counter with John Means, as they look to improve on their second-place standing in the East Division.
Seattle Mariners vs Baltimore NRFI/YRFI Odds
- No Run First Inning -115
- Yes Run First Inning -105
Seattle Mariners vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Pick
Both of these starting pitchers have been overpowering opposing lineups in the first inning regardless of whether they are playing at home or on the road this season. Both have drastically improved from how they performed last season as well.
The Mariners' offense will have to face the Orioles' John Means to get the game started. Means is a perfect 2-0 NRFI on the season, and 1-0 NRFI at home this year. He also boasts a 3.09 ERA with a very impressive 0.77 WHIP this year. Last year, Means started two games and was 1-1 NRFI. Seattle is 78.95%% NRFI on the road this season and is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The Orioles bats will have to contend with Seattle's Bryce Miler in their half of the inning. Miller has pitched very well for the Mariners this season. He has a 2.66 ERA to go along with a 0.95 WHIP. Miller is a perfect 8-0 NRFI overall on the season, with three of those tallies coming on the road. Last year, Miller went 6-5 NRFI on the road, or 55% NRFI in road starts. Today, he will face a Baltimore team that is 66.67% NRFI, however, they are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
PICK: Seattle Mariners vs Baltimore Orioles NRFI (-115)
