Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Prop for Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins
By Mark Wallis
In this American League match up between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins, one thing is for sure, the starting pitching is going to be fun to watch.
These teams are playing a four game series, and have split the first two games. For tonight's contest, the Twins are the slight home favorite. I am playing a first inning prop that is more approachable.
Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins Odds, Spread, and Total
Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins Prediction and Pick
When this game starts, we are getting two pitchers that line up well for a No Run First Inning (NRFI) play. The Mariners will have George Kirby, while the Twins are going with Chris Paddack.
Chris Paddack has a 2-1 NRFI record in his three home starts and is 5-1 NRFI overall this season. His lone blemish was to the Los Angeles Dodgers back on April 10th, but there's no shame in that. The Dodgers lead the league in scoring first inning runs, having done so in 47.37% of their games. Paddack has been dominate in the first inning since.
Seattle's George Kirby has been as impressive, going a perfect 3-0 NRFI on the road this year and 6-1 overall this season. Kirby's lone first inning run allowed came all the way back on April 3rd in a game against the Cleveland Guardians. Game time temperature for that game was 47 degrees, which would explain why his Slider, Sinker, and Fastball were off. Cold weather makes griping the ball more difficult.
Minnesota is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games, while the Mariners are 9-1 NRFI. And with both of these starting pitchers on the bump- I am all over the No Run First Inning in this game.
PICK: Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins No Run First Inning -140
