Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Prop for St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Angels

The St. Louis Cardinals take the field tonight against the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of this interleague series. The Cardinals have won the first two games of this series and are winners of three games in a row. They currently sit in fourth place, just a half-game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates, in the NL Central Division.
The Los Angeles Angels are on a different trajectory at the moment. Having lost their last three games, the Halos find themselves in last place in the AL West Division standings and are looking to improve their 15-28 record, which is fourth worst in MLB.
I am 6-2 on these NRFI/YRFI props for the year and am riding a 4-0 run into tonight's pick. I like this matchup between the teams and the starting pitchers to keep this rolling!
The St. Louis Cardinals will have Lance Lynn on the mound for the start of the game. Lynn is 6-3 NRFI overall this year, which isn't quite the level I like to see when researching games to target. A deeper dive into Lynn's numbers and we see that he is 4-0 NRFI in his road starts this year- a much more confidence-inducing statistic! He will be throwing to an Angels team that is 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games and 80.95% NRFI in their home games this year.
The Halos have a similar situation with their starting pitcher Griffin Canning. Canning is 4-4 NRFI overall this year, however, in his 4 home starts, he is 3-1 NRFI. His only blemish at home coming against the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies on April 29th. The Cardinals do not have the same type of powerhouse lineup as the Phillies. The Cardinals are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 84.00% NRFI on the road for the year so far.
PICK St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Angels No Run First Inning (-135)
