Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Prop for Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs
By Mark Wallis
These NL Central Division rivals are set to take the field tonight to kick off a four game series at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs played a three game series in Pittsburgh last weekend with the Cubs taking two of those three games.
Pittsburgh sits six games behind the second place Cubs in the division and will be looking to close that gap over the next four games.
Chicago is the slight home favorite for tonight's game.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Odds, Spread, Total
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-185)
- Cubs -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Pirates: +110
- Cubs: -130
Total
- 7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Prediction and Pick
Chicago's Justin Steele has fit in nicely to an already impressive starting rotation for the Cubs. Steele injured his hamstring in the Opening Day game against the Rangers and has looked good in his return, although, he did get touched up for 3 home runs by this Pirates team last weekend.
Steele's performance in the first inning has been consistent, having gone a perfect 3-0 NRFI overall this season and was 15-3 NRFI last year. He will be facing a Pirates team that is 78.26% NRFI on the road this year, and 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Pittsburgh will have Jared Jones on the mound to start their defensive half of the first inning. Jones is a perfect 4-0 NRFI on the road this season and 7-1 NRFI overall. He will be pitching to a Cubs team that is 63.16 NRFI at home this year, and is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.
With both pitchers being prolific at keeping teams from scoring in the first inning, I really like this game as my NRFI pick of the day.
Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs NRFI (-135)
