Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Props for May 18th (Trust Justin Verlander?)
By Mark Wallis
What a full schedule of Major League Baseball is on tap for today. It is time to get all those errands done early, turn on some baseball, and get ready to sweat out the first six outs of a couple of games!
There are some big names taking the mound on Saturday, let's break down how I expect each game to start with some NRFI/YRFI props!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
- Milwaukee Brewers vs Houston Astros NRFI (-130)
- Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers YRFI (-120)
Milwaukee Brewers vs Houston Astros NRFI (-130)
Milwaukee's Bryse Wilson is 4-1 NRFI overall this season and 2-0 NRFI on the road.
Wilson will be facing a Houston team that is 69.57% NRFI on the year when playing at home. The Astros are going to counter with Justin Verlander who is also 4-1 NRFI overall and 1-0 at home. The Brewers are 66.67 NRFI when on the road this year.
Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers YRFI (-120)
The Dodgers are 5-5 YRFI in their last 10 games, and are 54.17% YRFI at home this season. They will also be putting Walker Buehler on the mound to start the game. Buehler has started two games this season and has given up first inning runs in both of those starts.
The Dodgers top of the lineup has done well against RHP's this season, with Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman all sit above.328 BA against right handers, so I expect runs to come in early in this one out west.
