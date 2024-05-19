Betsided

Best MLB NRFI/YRFI props for May 19th (Alek Manoah... Really?)

Breaking down why these NRFI/YRFI plays are the best first inning props for today's 15 game MLB schedule.

By Mark Wallis

Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays / Cole Burston/GettyImages
Happy Sunday to you all! With 15 games on the MLB schedule today, we certainly have plenty of games to comb through to find the best NRFI/YRFI props for the day. And that is exactly what I have done!

Taking a look at the schedule, I have found two games that I like for a first-inning prop bet, given the pitcher vs team matchups. I also like these spots as they are much more approachable from an odds standpoint.

I split the two NRFI/YRFI props yesterday- let's get both of these today!

MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today

All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook

Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays NRFI (-105)

This is a great spot to target pitchers that we would, in most cases move past, but given the team matchups- put them in a prime spot for an NRFI prop. First, Toronto will have Alek Manoah on the mound to start the game. Yes, THAT Alek Manoah, the starting pitcher who last year had a 5.87 ERA and a WHIP of 1.74. This season has been much different for Manoah, who has had two starts and has pitched well in both outings. He will be facing a Tampa Bay team that is 71.43% NRFI on the road this year and is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.

Tampa Bay will have Aaron Civale starting today against the Blue Jays. While Civale is just 2-2 NRFI on the road this year, he will be looking to improve on that stat against a Toronto team that is 80.0% NRFI at home this year and is 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games.

Oakland A's vs Kansas City Royals NRFI (-110)

In this match up we are getting Oakland's JP Sears to start against the Royals. Sears is 5-0 NRFI in his road starts this year and will be dealing with a Royals team that is 60% NRFI at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Brady Singer will get the start for KC, and he is 5-1 NRFI in his home starts this season and 8-1 NRFI overall. He gets to face an Oakland team that is 76.0% NRFI on the road this year and is 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games.

Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead

