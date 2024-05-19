Best MLB NRFI/YRFI props for May 19th (Alek Manoah... Really?)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Sunday to you all! With 15 games on the MLB schedule today, we certainly have plenty of games to comb through to find the best NRFI/YRFI props for the day. And that is exactly what I have done!
Taking a look at the schedule, I have found two games that I like for a first-inning prop bet, given the pitcher vs team matchups. I also like these spots as they are much more approachable from an odds standpoint.
I split the two NRFI/YRFI props yesterday- let's get both of these today!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook
Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays NRFI (-105)
This is a great spot to target pitchers that we would, in most cases move past, but given the team matchups- put them in a prime spot for an NRFI prop. First, Toronto will have Alek Manoah on the mound to start the game. Yes, THAT Alek Manoah, the starting pitcher who last year had a 5.87 ERA and a WHIP of 1.74. This season has been much different for Manoah, who has had two starts and has pitched well in both outings. He will be facing a Tampa Bay team that is 71.43% NRFI on the road this year and is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Tampa Bay will have Aaron Civale starting today against the Blue Jays. While Civale is just 2-2 NRFI on the road this year, he will be looking to improve on that stat against a Toronto team that is 80.0% NRFI at home this year and is 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Oakland A's vs Kansas City Royals NRFI (-110)
In this match up we are getting Oakland's JP Sears to start against the Royals. Sears is 5-0 NRFI in his road starts this year and will be dealing with a Royals team that is 60% NRFI at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games.
Brady Singer will get the start for KC, and he is 5-1 NRFI in his home starts this season and 8-1 NRFI overall. He gets to face an Oakland team that is 76.0% NRFI on the road this year and is 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
