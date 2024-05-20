Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Props for May 20 (These picks are for the "Birds"!)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Monday! With 12 games being played today in Major League Baseball, there are plenty of options to go with for a fun and exciting first inning prop play!
I have gone through the schedule and found the games that I think give us great pitcher vs team matchups to cash these plays! I have gone 8-6 with these plays for May, I like these games to push us into double digits for wins.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook
Baltimore Orioles vs St. Louis Cardinals (-140)
In tonight's "Battle of the Birds", we have starting pitchers who are collectively 14-1 NRFI on the year. The Orioles will have to face Sonny Gray in the top half of the first inning. Gray is 3-0 NRFI at home this year and 6-1 NRFI overall. Not only has Gray been keeping opposing teams off the scoreboard in the first inning, but tonight he will be pitching against a Baltimore team that is 94.12% NRFI when playing on the road this season and 7-3 in their last 10 games.
In the Cardinals half of the inning, they will be facing Oriole pitcher Dean Kremer who is 4-0 NRFI on the road this season, and 8-0 NRFI overall. The Cardinals have struggled all season to score a run in the first frame, their rate of 19.57% for a first inning run is the fifth worst in MLB this year. When playing at home they are marginally better, being able to score in the first inning 25.0% of the time. That translates to the Cardinals being 75% NRFI at home and 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays (-135)
Keeping with the bird theme, I am going to this match-up between the White Sox and the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays will welcome the White Sox to the Rogers Centre by having to face Jose Berrios in the top of the first inning. Berrios has been a perfect 3-0 NRFI at home this season, and while he is just 6-3 NRFI overall, I really like this spot for him against a White Sox team that is 78.26% NRFI on the road this year.
The White Sox will have Erick Fedde on the mound for the bottom half of the inning. Fedde is just 2-2 NRFI on the road this year, however, his 8-2 NRFI overall record is why I like him here. He will be pitching to a Toronto team that has gone 80.95% NRFI on the year and is 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.