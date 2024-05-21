Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Props for May 21st (Trust Patrick Corbin)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Tuesday everyone! These NRFI/YRFI props went 2-0 yesterday and after looking at today's 15 game MLB schedule, I have found the games I want to target to keep that winning momentum going!
We have plenty of games and some big time pitchers scheduled to start today. Sports fans and bettors have celebrated Washington Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin's spot in the rotation by fading the pitcher in just about every prop bet available. While "Patrick Corbin Day" may present those opportunities, there is a very particular time in the game that Corbin does shine!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook
Minnesota Twins vs Washington Nationals NRFI -110
There is no denying it, the numbers support it- Patrick Corbin has been and continues to be a proven over machine. r.
Where he excels is in the NRFI category. Corbin is 3-0 NRFi at home this year and 7-2 overall. He will be facing a Minnesota team that is 80.0% NRFI on the road this season and is 7-3 NRFi in their last 10 games. The Twins will have Joe Ryan on the mound today.
While Ryan is just 2-2 NRFI on the road, and 5-4 NRFI overall, I like this spot for him against the National's top of the order. The Nationals first four batters have not yet faced Ryan in their career's- that unfamiliarity favors the pitcher, for at least the first at-bat.
Colorado Rockies vs Oakland A's NRFI -115
This is a matchup between two teams that just have difficulty scoring in the first inning, period. Oakland is 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games and 91.3% NRFI at home this year. Colorado ahs not fared much better, having gone 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games and 81.48% NRFI on the road this season.
Rockies starting pitcher Cal Quantrill is 4-1 NRFI on the road and 7-2 NRFI overall this season. The A's are countering with Aaron Brooks, who will be making his second start this year. Although Brooks allowed a run in the first inning in his first start on the road, I think facing a Rockies team that has trouble producing first inning runs, is a great spot for Brooks.
Here are some other games that my model has identified as having a high probability of NRFI/YRFI. The odds and probability percentage are also listed:
Baltimore Orioles vs St. Louis Cardinals -120 Probability: 85.32% NRFI
Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays -140 Probability: 80.5% NRFI
Texas Rangers vs Philadelphia Phillies -120 Probability: 45.81% YRFI
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.