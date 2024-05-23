Best MLB NRFI/YRFI props for May 23 (Here is why you should target Gausman and Flaherty today)
By Mark Wallis
With 8 games on the MLB schedule today, we can focus on a couple of games and find the best odds and probability for winners! We went 4-1 on yesterday's NRFI/YRFI selections, bringing us to 15-9 for the month of May.
I have looked at the matchups and have come up with the games that I will be targeting today!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook
Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers NRFI -120
Both of these teams are 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games and that isn't even the best news! Detroit will have Jack Flaherty on the mound, he is 3-1 NRFI at home this year, and that lone blemish came in his first home start of this season.
Toronto will have Kevin Gausman to pitch in the bottom half of the first inning, and his numbers while being 2-2 NRFI on the road, have been improving over his last two road starts. Gausman will also be facing a Tigers team that is 82.61% NRFI at home this season.
Batimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox NRFI -120
We have been riding the backs of these teams to the pay window recently, and I have no plans on changing now. Chicago's Mike Clevinger will be facing an Orioles team that is 95.0% NRFI on the road this year. The last time Baltimore scored in the first inning- May 5th, against the Cincinnati Reds. Oh, and it is the ONLY time that the Orioles have managed to score in the first inning on the road all season.
Baltimores starting pitcher, Grayson Rodriguez, is 1-2 NRFI on the road and 5-2 NRFI overall. I like this spot for him as the White Sox are 83.33% NRFI at home this year.
Colorado Rockies vs Oakland A's NRFI -110
The Rockies burned me last night when Elias Diaz sent a two-run HR over the centerfield fence in the top of the first inning. I am going back again! The Rockies have scored in the first inning in both of the games played so far in this three-game set against the A's. Those runs came at the expense of Oakland pitchers who are rookies and got their first home starts- nerves had to come into play.
Joey Estes will start for Oakland, and he is not a rookie, he has big league experience and is 2-0 NRFI overall this year. This is good, as the Rockies have increased their overall YRFI% to 24.14%, up from 18.52% when they first started the series against the A's.
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
