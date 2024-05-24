Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Props for May 24 (3 Games Worthy of Your Bet Today)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Friday to you all! After a 1-2 night, I have found the three games on today's MLB schedule that are the perfect spots for a great bounce back!
There are some big time pitchers throwing tonight, and with them, some very impressive NRFI/YRFI stats. Speaking of stats, let me put these numbers into a better perspective for you.
As of May 23, the MLB season average overall for a run in the first inning is 27.38% (72.62% NRFI), at home the average is 28.58% YRFI (71.42% NRFI, and the average YRFI on the road is 26.00% (84% NRFI).
Hopefully, that will help to better the guage the stats in each of the plays below.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox NRFI -140
The Orioles have been struggling on the road to get the bats going in the first inning, and tonights game against Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Flexen, isn't going to change that. Flexen is 4-1 NRFI at home this year, and 7-1 NRFI overall. The Orioles are 95.24% NRFI on the road this season, and have only tallied a first inning run on the road once all season.
The Orioles will have Corbin Burnes take the bump in the bottom of the first. Burnes is 5-5 NRFI overall this season, however, he is a little better on the road going 2-1 NRFI. I like this spot for Burnes as he will be facing a White Sox team that 80.00% NRFI at home this season and are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets NRFI -130
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher, Kyle Harrison, is a perfect 5-0 NRFI on the road this year. He has gone 8-2 NRFI on the season so far.
Harrison will need to be perfect in the first inning tonight against the New York Mets, as they are 5-5 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The good news about that, is that the Mets are 87.5% NRFI at home this year, and are 2-1 NRFI in their last three games.
The Mets will have Christian Scott pitching when the games starts. Scott is 1-0 NRFI at home and 2-1 NRFI overall this season.
I expect him to improve on those numbers in this spot against a Giants team that is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games, and 80.77 % NRFI on the road this season.
Cleveland Guardians vs Los Angeles Angels NRFI -140
This game will have starting pitchers that are collectively 9-0 NRFI in their respective splits this year. Cleveland's Logan Allen and Angels Patrick Sandoval are both 8-2 NRFI on the season.
Allen's task will be a little more difficult tonight, statistically speaking, in that the Angels are 77.27% NRFI at home.
Compare that to the Guardians NRFI rate of 84.62% that Sandoval will face in the top half of the inning. Both numbers and pitchers make this a prime NRFI spot!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.