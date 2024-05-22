Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Props for May 22: Why Bello vs Peipot in Tampa Bay is Gem of the Day!
By Mark Wallis
Happy Wednesday!
With some early games on the MLB schedule today, we have another Wednesday to sweat the first six outs throughout the day!
So get ready to make those wagers and try not to be too distracted in those afternoon meetings, while you are trying to check on scores.
The NRFI/YRFI plays yesterday went 3-2, no thanks to the Colorado Rockies scoring two runs in the top of the first, as well as the Philidelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers not being able to score in the first inning.
I have gone over today's schedule and found the games that the AI model has identified as giving us the best chances to score some winning tickets today!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays NRFI -120
Tampa Bay will have Ryan Pepiot starting on the mound today against Boston. Pepiot is making his first start since returning from the IL.
While most likely being on a strict pitch count, Peopoit will be focused on making every one of them count. He is 3-1 NRFI at home this year and 6-3 overall. The Red Sox team that he will face in the top half of the inning is 73.08% NRFI on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games.
Boston will have Brayan Bello pitching in the bottom half of the inning against the Rays. Bello is a perfect 4-0 NRFI on the road this season and 7-1 NRFI overall.
The Rays have a 71.43% NRFI rate playing at home this year and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.
Baltimore Orioles vs St Louis Cardinals NRFI -105
The Orioles first inning scoring struggles continue, and having to face Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, is not going to ease those struggles.
Gibson is 4-1 NRFI at home this year and is 8-1 overall.
The Orioles have the highest NRFI rate while on the road at 94.44%. How difficult are the scoring struggles for Baltimore on the road?
The Orioles have only scored a run in the first inning ONCE all season when playing on the road. That came back on May 5 against Cinncinati.
The Orioles will have John Means on the mound to finish the bottom half of the first inning against the Cardinals. Means will be making his first road start on the year, however he is 2-0 NRFI in his first two starts.
St. Louis is 76.19% NRFI at home this season and 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Here are some more games being played today that the model has identified as having a >80.00% NRFI. Odds and probability percentage are also listed.
Minnesota Twins vs Washington Nationals -125 82.49% NRFI
Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays -130 81.31% NRFI
Colorado Rockies vs Oakland A's -130 85.12% NRFI
