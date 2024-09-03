Best MLB NRFI/YRFI September 3: How to Bet Red Sox vs. Mets Tonight
By Mark Wallis
Happy Tuesday to you all! We have 13 MLB games on tap for tonight, which means plenty of options for us to select from.
September has gotten off to a nice start for NRFI's, going 15-11 (57.69%) over the first two days of the month so far. I believe that these three games will not only improve that record, but more importantly will help us cash these six-out wagers!
One of those games is the Boston Red Sox vs New York Mets game. We will have starting pitchers that are a combined 34-10 NRFI on the season. And Mets starter David Peterson will look to keep his perfect NRFI home streak going.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI and First Inning Prop Bets For Today
Boston Red Sox vs New York Mets NRFI -130
As mentioned, Peterson will start this game on the mound for the Mets, and he brings his perfect 7-0 NRFI record at home to the mound with him. He is 15-1 NRFI overall this season. In those seven starts, he has compiled a first inning .130 OPP BA and a 1.00 WHIP. Peterson has racked up nine strikeouts for a 33.33% K Rate, which has certainly contributed to his first inning efficiency.
Kutter Crawford will throw in the bottom of the inning and while being 19-9 NRFI on the season, he is 8-5 NRFI on the road. I still like him in this spot against the Mets who are 80.88% NRFI at home, the highest home NRFI% in the league. Crawford has a 28.85% K Rate, logging 15 strikeouts over his 13 road starts which has helped maintain his first inning 1.08 WHIP.
Minnesota Twins vs Tampa Bay Rays NRFI -135
The Rays will have Jeffrey Springs on the mound to start the game. Springs is 5-1 NRFI overall this season and 2-1 at home. He will be facing a Twins team that is 72.06% NRFI on the road this season. Springs, despite having a first inning .250 OPP BA, the Twins are below average in hits, walks, and home runs in the first inning on the road in the last 30 days.
David Festa will be pitching in the bottom half of the inning. He has a 7-1 NRFI record on the season, and is 4-0 in his road starts. The Rays team that he will face is 75.00% NRFI at home this season. Festa has elite first inning metrics in his road starts, logging a .077 OPP BA and a 0.25 WHIP. Look for him to get through the Rays line up without giving up a run tonight.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants NRFI -115
Arizona will have to deal with Giants Kyle Harrison pitching in the top half of the inning. Harrison will be facing a Diamondback team that is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games. Harrison has posted some elite first inning metrics in his 11 home starts this season by posting a .175 OPP BA and a 0.91 WHIP.
Ryne Nelson, who is 9-3 NRFI in his road starts and 20-3 overall, will get the start in the bottom of the inning. Nelson has accumulated a first inning .217 OPP BA and a 0.87 WHIP, and will be facing a Giants team that is 72.46% NRFI at home this season.
