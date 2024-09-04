Best MLB NRFI/YRFI September 4 - How you should bet the Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics tonight!
By Mark Wallis
Happy Wednesday to you all! After what we went through with NRFI's in the month of August, it feels really good having a 2-1 night last night! September has gotten off to a much better start for the NRFI wagers, with the No Run First Inning posting a 23-16 (58.97%) record to start the month.
Let's build off last nights momentum with 3 MLB games that I am targeting tonight for a exciting 6-out, NRFI wager beginning with the Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics game! We are getting two consistent NRFI pitchers at a discount of a price. Combined, the starting pitchers are 40-15 NRFI on the season, with both having 20 NRFI's on the season.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI and First Inning Prop Bets For Today
All odds listed are via BetMGM.
Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics NRFI -120
JP Sears will start the game on the mound for the A's tonight against the Mariners. Sears is 20-7 NRFI this year, going 10-3 at home. The Mariner team he will face is 9-1 NRFI intheir last 10 games and will have to contend with a first inning .148 OPP BA and 0.62 WHIP that Sears has logged in his 13 home starts. Sears has been aided by his extremely low 2.00% Walk % in the first inning in keeping opponents off the bases in the first frame.
George Kirby will pitch in the bottom half of the inning for the Mariners, and he brings a 20-8 NRFI overall record, and a 11-5 road record to the mound with him. Kirby's first inning consistency is easy to understand when looking at his 36.96% Groundball Rate and his 28.36% K Rate. Kirby has racked up 19 first inning Strike Outs in his 16 road starts. The A's are also 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers NRFI -110
We are getting two starting pitchers that have been dynamic NRFI producers in their Home/Away splits at a discount. Nathan Eovaldi will start the game for the Rangers and while he is 18-6 NRFI overall, he has a impressive 12-2 record when pitching at home. He will face a Yankees team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games. Eovaldi's first inning metrics underscore the dominance, posting a .146 OPP BA and a 0.79 WHIP in his 14 home starts.
Marcus Stroman will pitch for the Yankees in the bottom half of the inning and he has performed much better for NRFI's on the road than he has at home. On the season, Stroman is 17-9 NRFI and 12-2 on the road. He will face a Rangers team that is 74.29% NRFI at home this year. Stroman has relied on the Ground Ball to get him out of the first inning untouched, by inducing a 47.50% Ground Ball Rate in his 14 road starts.
Houston Astros vs Cincinnati Reds NRFI -105
Nick Martinez will open the game on the bump for the Reds. Martinez has a 38.89% Ground Ball Rate in his six home starts this season. In those six starts, he has logged a first inning .182 OPP BA and 0.67 WHIP to help his 5-1 NRFI record at home, he is 8-3 overall this season. The Houston team he will deal with in the top of the inning is 72.86% NRFI on the road this year.
The Astro's will have Spencer Arrighetti in the bottom half of the inning. He has a 16-8 NRFI record this season, including his 9-4 record on the road. The Reds team he will face is 75.34% NRFI at home this season and 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games. Arrighetti is currently on a seven game NRFI streak, and has racked up 15 Strike Outs in his 13 road starts this season.
For a FULL and complete listing of all the MLB games NRFI/YRFI Data be sure to sign up HERE for my DAILY feed! And tune in on Twitter Spaces every Friday @ 3:00 PM EST as I co-host "The Weekend Wagers Show!" You can also find ALL of my MLB picks on JustTheStatsSports.com!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.