Best MLB NRFI/YRFI June 4 (How to Bet The Windy City Showdown First Inning!)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Tuesday to you all! With 15 MLB games on tap for today, we have quite a lot of options to look at. I have found the three games that give us the most probability of cashing these tickets! After a 1-2 day yesterday, these games are prime to help with a bounceback Tuesday!
The game with the largest value I have found on today's schedule is taking place at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The "Windy City Showdown" is the premier NRFI/YRFI game for today. The Cubs and the White Sox are starting this series with two powerhouse pitchers that have been NRFI machines for us this season.
There was a little more balance with the first inning scoring last night, as the the YRFI and the NRFI were evenly split, at four games a piece.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs NRFI (+100)
The Windy City Showdown starts tonight!
This two game, mid-week series showcases some excellent NRFI pitchers to start things off. The hosting Cubs will have Shota Imanaga take the mound in the top of the first inning to face the White Sox. Imanaga is a perfect 5-0 NRFI at home this season and 9-1 NRFI overall. The White Sox are 8-2 NRFI, they are 79.31% NRFI on the road this season, and the top of the order are hitting below .200 against LHP.
The Cubs will have to deal with Chris Flexen when they come to bat in the first. Flexen is also 9-1 NRFi overall and has been perfect NRFI on the road this season going 3-0. The Cubs are 75.86% NRFI at home this year and are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks NRFI (-110)
The D'backs will host the San Francisco Giants in the second of a three game series tonight.
They will have to face Arizona's starting pitcher Blake Walston, who will be making his second start of th season. Normally, not a position that I would be backing, but I like this spot for Walston as the Giants are 83.33% NRFI on the road this year and are currently on a 12 game scoreless first inning streak.
The Diamondbacks will have Kyle Harrison pitching to them in their half of the inning. Harrison has been a much better NRFI pitcher on the road than he has been at home this season. Harrison is 8-4 NRFI overall, however his road NRFI record is 5-1. Arizona is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins NRFI (-135)
In this mid-week series between Sunshine State rivals, we will be treated with some very good NRFI pitching to start.
Collectively, these pitchers are 14-4 NRFI overall and are a perfect 8-0 in their respective splits. Jesus Luzardo will start things off and will be putting his perfect 6-0 NRFI home record to the test as he will face a Rays team that is 76.00% NRFI on the road this year and 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The Rays will counter with Ryan Pepiot in the top half of the inning. Pepoit is making his third road start this season and will be looking to improve his road NRFI to 3-0. Pepoit will throw to a Marlins team that is 78.12% NRFI at home this season and has gone 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
There are also books that will allow you to target specific teams in the first inning. So I will include a three-team parlay that can be put together at BetMGM or on DraftKings. Listed next to the teams are the TEAM SPECIFIC probability scores that my model gives for the likelihood of NRFI, and the team's Last 10 game NRFI record.
3 Team NRFI Parlay: WSH Nationals, OAK Athletics, MIN Twins (+122)
WSH Nationals 86.96% Probability Score 9-1 NRFI Last 10 Games
OAK Athletics 86.21% Probability Score 7-3 NRFI Last 10 Games
MIN Twins 80.06% Probabillity Score 7-3 NRFI Last 10 Games
